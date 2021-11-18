Paul Merson's predictions for Liverpool vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 12 fixtures

After an eventful international break, Premier League football returns with another intriguing set of fixtures. The high-profile clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday is undoubtedly the standout fixture of Gameweek 12, but there are a handful of other exciting subplots to look forward to.

The likes of Norwich City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all appointed new managers during the international break and it'll be interesting to see how they fare at their respective clubs.

Will Liverpool and Chelsea return to winning ways? Will West Ham United continue their rich vein of form in the Premier League this season? Your guess is as good as mine at this point in time!

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier League

When you come back from an international break, it's always a bit of a leveler for the teams in the Premier League. It's a tough game for Chelsea, but the truth is Leicester City aren't in great form and there's a lot going on at the club at the moment.

There's so much talk about Brendan Rodgers potentially replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, so will it unsettle them? They were well beaten by Arsenal and need to return to their best to have a realistic chance of going toe-to-toe with Chelsea.

I'm going to go for a Chelsea win. They were by far the better team against Burnley but weren't ruthless enough in front of goal. The Premier League will come back and bite you in the backside if you don't take your chances and that was exactly the case with Chelsea before the international break. They have a lot of injured players at the moment, but Chelsea's squad is massive and they should be able to cope.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Brentford

New Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe Press Conference

This is a massive game of football in the Premier League. Newcastle United finally have a new manager in Eddie Howe and they have three winnable games at home coming up. If they don't get at least seven points in this period, they'll get relegated. They have a terrible run of games after that, so they'll have to make the most of this one.

I fancy them to get a narrow victory at home against Brentford.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-0 Brentford

Burnley vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace are doing brilliantly under Patrick Vieira, I've really liked watching them in the Premier League this season. They have pace, skill and lots of energy in the team and judging by what we've seen so far, I fancy them to keep it going.

Burnley are also coming on the back of a positive result against Chelsea, but they got absolutely battered on the night despite nicking a draw. They hung in there ultimately, so it was a good point for them. I expect Palace to win this one and keep their good run going in the Premier League.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Motherwell FC v Rangers FC - Cinch Scottish Premiership

It's going to be a huge moment for Steven Gerrard as he takes charge of his first game as a Premier League manager. I felt Aston Villa were a bit hard on Dean Smith, but he's gone now and it's an opportunity for Gerrard to prove his worth. He's got a good squad at his disposal and will be expected to hit the ground running immediately after a fantastic spell with Rangers.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC Steven Gerrard answers on his potential comeback to Liverpool as manager one day: “I don't think this press conference should be about any other club but Aston Villa... I'm all in and I can promise our supporters that's the case. It’s a real honor to be here”. 🔴 #AVFC Steven Gerrard answers on his potential comeback to Liverpool as manager one day: “I don't think this press conference should be about any other club but Aston Villa... I'm all in and I can promise our supporters that's the case. It’s a real honor to be here”. 🔴 #AVFC #LFC

This is a hard game for Villa as Brighton haven't been the easiest team to face in the Premier League this season, so I think it'll end all square.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian