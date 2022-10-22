“This will be a tough watch”, “Play the same style basically” – Manchester City fans question Pep Guardiola for starting ‘similar’ players against Brighton 

Manchester City fans were unhappy with Pep Guardiola's decision to start Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez for their Premier League home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Guardiola has named Grealish and Mahrez alongside Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, and Bernardo Silva in his team's midfield on October 22.

Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, and Joao Cancelo have started in defense for Pep Guardiola's side.

However, fans noted that Grealish and Mahrez are similar players in terms of their style.

Grealish has scored one goal in 10 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens so far this season.

Mahrez, meawhile, has bagged two goals and one assist from 13 games so far this campaign.

Fans noted that it will be tough for Guardiola's side to win against Brighton due to the Spanish coach's selection. They pointed out that both players are too slow and often elect to pass back from wide positions.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester City fans across Twitter:

TEAM NEWS



XI | Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (c), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis



SeannnHLM @ShaunHLM @ManCity @HaysWorldwide mahrez and grealish = horrific, i can already tell you this will be a tough watch, they are far too similar it’ll be far too slow in attack just passing it back to the edge from the wings all the time @ManCity @HaysWorldwide mahrez and grealish = horrific, i can already tell you this will be a tough watch, they are far too similar it’ll be far too slow in attack just passing it back to the edge from the wings all the time

Manchester City are currently in second spot in the league table, having collected 24 points from their first 11 games of the season.

Manchester city boss Pep Guardiola is paying no attention to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is around the corner as the tournament in Qatar is set to start on November 20. However, Pep Guardiola said that if any player is not totally committed to the club to prepare for the tournament, the consequences won't be good.

While talking to the media ahead of his team's clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, the Spanish manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He will not play if I smell this. I’m really good at smelling this. Tactics not, but smelling I’m really good, And what is going to happen is that they are going to play because they will get injured when they are not ready. When you are focused, you don’t get injured. Brighton is the only thing that matters to me, and the team."

Guardiola further added:

"I know, but also they can lose their place in the World Cup by not selected or many reasons so they have to be focused every single until the end. It is just two weeks and if you are here, you will be perfect for the World Cup. Otherwise, you will be in trouble."

Manchester City will have some big names like Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, and Joao Cancelo, among others competing at the World Cup.

