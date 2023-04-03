"This is what we will try" - Arsenal star confident of ending bad record at Anfield against Liverpool

Arsenal do not have a good record at Liverpool, but Granit Xhaka is not worried ahead of their visit to Anfield on Sunday, April 9. He is confident of getting a win there.

The Gunners have lost three of their last four matches at Anfield and have conceded 12 goals in those games. Their last win at Liverpool came in 2012 when Robin van Persie scored twice to help them win 2-1.

Speaking to Express ahead of the big clash at Anfield, Xhaka claimed that it was time for them to pick up a win. He added that they are confident of getting all three points and said:

"It does not matter how their season is going - they are always a dangerous team and, at Anfield, a very difficult team to play. But we have confidence enough to win there as well. This is what we will try to do. That's why we are going there so let's see if we can bring the three points back."

Arsenal not worried about pressure from Manchester City

Arsenal are chasing their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years but are facing a lot of pressure from Manchester City. The Cityzens are eight points behind, but have a game in hand which could help them close the gap to five points.

Speaking about Pep Guardiola's side, Xhaka added:

"If I am honest, we are looking at ourselves. We have everything in our hands - nine games to go now. Let's say five points over City - or eight now we have played one game more. It is most important what happens in the team, not what anybody else does. It was not always easy or open. Teams are playing against us now very deep, waiting for our mistakes and counter-attacking."

He continued:

"We know that when we score the first goal that maybe they have to open the game a bit more and in the second half they did that. The first half we had to fight more."

Arsenal will have to face Manchester City in the league and could take a giant leap towards the title if they beat the Cityzens.

