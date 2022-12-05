Manager Zlatko Dalic has claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will not be Luka Modric's last major tournament with Croatia.

The 37-year-old midfielder is still going strong for club and country. Modric is a regular feature in manager Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side, where he has played in 18 games across competitions this season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has captained Croatia in all three of their group-stage games in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup. Dalic's men advanced to the knockout stages with five points from three games and are set to face Japan in the last 16 on 5 November.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the clash against the Samurai Blue, Dalic said (h/t L'Equipe):

"I cannot compliment Luka Modric enough for his performances. This won't be the last tournament he'll take part in for Croatia. He is professional in his way of speaking, in training as well as in his unparalleled self-improvement work."

While the midfield is run by the experienced Modric, Croatia's defense has been built on the back of a 20-year-old Josko Gvardiol. Dalic name-dropped the RB Leipzig defender following his heroics in the 0-0 group-stage win against Belgium.

He added that the whole team must get credit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists' unbeaten start to the World Cup in Qatar and said:

"I won't talk too much individually about the players. We are a team made up of great individuals, but it is together, all together, that we achieve results. Not Luka Modric or Josko Gvardiol alone. Of course, individuals perform best in these positions. And I need, we will still need Luka for a while yet."

Luka Modric doesn't want to retire from Croatia after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Given his age, the Real Madrid midfielder's future at both the club and the national level is uncertain. Not many can operate at the highest level at the age of 37 as Modric has.

Asked earlier this month if he would retire from international duty after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Modric replied (h/t @MadridXtra on Twitter):

"No, I won't leave the national team. I feel very fit, very good and I'll stay here until I can. There's no reason to retire. It's my choice. People say I should leave and focus on club football. I don't agree."

Modric's contract at Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen if the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner will be offered an extension.

