"This should be a wonderful game" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold claims while picking winner of Manchester City vs Brighton

Renowned football pundit Mark Lawrenson has weighed in on the upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, making a bold prediction. Despite Manchester City's recent setbacks, Lawrenson anticipates an exciting showdown between the two teams.

"I'll go with a narrow home win," Lawrenson declared, expressing his confidence in City's ability to secure victory at home. The defending champions have encountered a somewhat turbulent start to the season, losing two out of their first eight league games. This sees them currently occupying the third position in the Premier League table.

Their most recent setback came at the hands of Arsenal, suffering a 1-0 defeat just before the international break on Sunday, October 8. The loss to the Gunners left fans and pundits questioning City's ability to maintain their dominance in the league.

Nonetheless, Lawrenson appears unwavering in his support for City, despite the absence of influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. With most of City's players returning to full fitness, he believes they are poised to bounce back from the Arsenal defeat.

Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 2-1 win for the home team. While Brighton have displayed strong performances this season, Lawrenson believes the Citizens will ultimately emerge victorious in what he anticipates will be an exhilarating contest.

Giving his predictions before Brighton's trip to the Etihad on Saturday, 21 October, the former Liverpool defender stated, via Paddy Power:

''I’ll go with a narrow home win. I think most of Manchester City’s players are fit now, obviously they’re still missing Kevin De Bruyne. They just lost to Arsenal last time but I think they’ll kick on now and this should be a wonderful game. Manchester City 2-1 Brighton.''

Mark Lawrenson's optimism hints at a potentially thrilling encounter that could help City regain their footing in the title race. The Cityzens trail league leaders Tottenham Hotspur by just two points.

Manchester City made last-minute attempt to keep Ilkay Gundogan before Barcelona move - Reports

Ilkay Gundogan's sensational move to Barcelona on a free transfer has been hailed as one of the best deals in the recently concluded summer transfer window. However, it has now been revealed that Manchester City made a last-minute attempt to keep their midfield maestro, as per SPORT (h/t BarcaUniversal).

City initially offered Gundogan a one-year contract, which didn't align with the player's desire for a longer-term deal. As the transfer deadline neared, City had a change of heart and proposed a two-year contract to retain the former Borussia Dortmund star's services.

This eleventh-hour offer showed how much City valued the 32-year-old German midfielder despite concerns over his age and the club's future planning. Ultimately, Gundogan chose Barcelona, but it was a last-minute twist that nearly saw him stay in Manchester.