"This is very worrying to see" - Chelsea slammed for hiring inexperienced medical professionals leading to injuries to players

Football performance coch Ed Hodge has had a go at Chelsea for their hiring of inexperienced medical professionals, claiming that it has led to player injuries.

The Blues have been plagued by injuries all season, having splashed close to £450 million in the summer in a massive overhaul. However, the new-look side have struggled for consistency.

The likes of Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku are out injured, while the absence of Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill haven't helped matters.

Ahead of the FA Cup quarterfinal at home to Championship leaders Leicester City on Sunday (March 17), Hodge said (as per GOAL) about the Blues' Pilates instructions:

"Really concerned to see (Chelsea) have an inexperienced reformer teacher on site teaching pro players. "1. You DONT wear sneakers! Never!! "2. Coxis (tailbone) should be planted in this manoeuvre and not lifted.

"3. Arms should be rested by your side... (And more wrong with this picture). "If you are taught Reformer Pilates incorrectly you are going to have injuries. I have said time and time again that you should only use highly qualified professionals. This is very worrying to see."

The Blues are 11th in the Premier League as they face a challenge to qualify amid multiple absentees.

Chelsea vs Leicester City: A few tidbits

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have an impressive recent record in the FA Cup, reaching the semifinals in five of their last seven appearances and winning five straight quarterfinals since losing to Everton in 2016.

Moreover, they have a dominant record against Leicester in the competition, winning seven of eight FA Cup meetings. However, the lone win for the Championship leaders came in the 2021 final, their first triumph in the competition after four final losses.

The Foxes, though, have a poor record at Stamford Bridge, winning one of 13 games, with their lone win coming in the Premier League in December 2018. Since their FA Cup win, Leicester have gone winless in five games with the Blues, losing four.

Their last meeting with Pochettino's side was a 3-1 home loss in the Premier League in March 2023, having lost the reverse 2-1 at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.