“This year is going to be different” – Lionel Messi issues strong message looking forward to second season at PSG

Lionel Messi has sent a strong message to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans and assured them that he would be back to his best next season. The former Barcelona star added that he was ready for the upcoming term and is a little more comfortable with his new teammates.

Messi had a poor season by his standards and failed to make a big impact in Ligue 1. The PSG star scored just six goals and assisted 14 times in the league, but managed to lift the title at the end of the season.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has spoken candidly about comments made by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski over his 2021 Ballon d'Or win. dlvr.it/SRK7nM Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has spoken candidly about comments made by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski over his 2021 Ballon d'Or win. dlvr.it/SRK7nM

Speaking to TYC Sports, Messi confirmed he has no plans to leave PSG in the summer. He added that he was keen on doing well at Parc des Princes and said:

"Thinking about me, individually and what happened this year, I think about being able to reverse the situation, about not having the feeling of having changed clubs and that it didn't go well for me. And as you said, I know that this year is going to be different; I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different."

PSG star Lionel Messi on his national team future

While his club future is sorted, Lionel Messi has cast a doubt over his national team future. Speaking to the media earlier this year, the Argentine hinted at retirement from the national stage after the World Cup. He said:

"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar I will have to reassess many things. It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina."

When the PSG star was quizzed again about continuing with the national team, he said:

"I don't know, the truth is I don't know. Let's hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change."

The French side's first pre-season match is against Kawasaki Frontale in Japan, on July 20.

