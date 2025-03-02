"This year he is doing really, really good" - Gianfranco Zola names the Chelsea player who has surprised him this season

Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Gianfranco Zola has expressed his surprise at Moises Caicedo’s impressive performances this season. The Ecuadorian international joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion last season for a reported £115 million (including add-ons) and has become a key figure under Enzo Maresca.

Ad

Caicedo arrived at Stamford Bridge with immense pressure due to his hefty price tag. However, his debut campaign under Mauricio Pochettino did not go as planned, as he struggled to adapt to a young and evolving Chelsea side.

The Blues finished sixth and only secured a Europa Conference League spot, which was seen as a disappointing outcome considering their significant investment.

This season, though, Caicedo has shown notable improvement and is starting to resemble the player who displayed immense potential at Brighton. As a result, Chelsea legend Zola has praised the midfielder, highlighting him as the player who has impressed him the most given his struggles last season.

Ad

Trending

"Caicedo, big surprise because last year when he came he took time to adapt. He didn’t do as well as he is doing this year. This year he is doing really, really good.” Zola said (via TBR Football)

The 23-year-old has been one of Chelsea’s standout performers this season, alongside Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez. He has started all 27 games under Maresca and leads the team in both interceptions (36) and tackles (78).

Ad

Moises Caicedo praises Enzo Marseca’s impact at Chelsea

Under Enzo Maresca, Caicedo has been given a more defined role that plays to his strengths. He has been central to Chelsea’s performances, acting as a linchpin for the team’s talented attacking players.

Following his impressive displays this season, Maresca even suggested that the young midfielder belongs in the same bracket as Manchester City’s Rodri and Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Ad

"He is for sure now at that level, no doubt. Unfortunately, Rodri is injured, but Declan is playing. But I think Moises can sit at that table with those kinds of midfielders,” he said in Decmber (via The Pride of London)

There also seems to be a strong mutual respect between the player and the coach, with Caicedo himself praising Maresca’s impact at Chelsea, emphasizing how his tactical know-how has been crucial to the team’s improvement.

Ad

"He’s very intelligent when it comes to working for each game. We are all happy to have him here and working with him every day. We are also working hard so that work he has done is shown on the field, and to give him joy as well, as he gives everything in every training session and every game,” Caicedo stated (via Chelsea website)

Chelsea, however, find themselves in a difficult situation, with their Champions League qualification hopes hanging in the balance. Up next, they face Leicester City and Arsenal in the Premier League, with a two-legged Europa Conference League tie against FC Copenhagen sandwiched in between.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback