Thomas Muller chooses between Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema 

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has picked new FC Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski over Real Madrid's Karim Benzema as his preferred centre-forward.

Muller was recently asked various questions on ESPN’s You Have To Answer quiz, where he had to pick one of the two options. The questions ranged from football to other miscellaneous subjects like food and music.

In one such question, Muller had to pick one between Lewandowski and Benzema. While choosing the Polish striker, Muller said the following:

"I have to go for Lewandowski but Benzema had a very good season, he's a very good player."

It comes as no surprise that Muller picked Lewandowski. The pair were teammates at Bayern Munich for eight seasons and were excellent in attack. They won numerous honors together whilst playing for the Bavarian giants. This included eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals and the 2020 UEFA Champions League title.

Lewandowski decided to leave Bayern Munich and join FC Barcelona in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The Polish forward has, however, continued his goalscoring form in Spain and has already netted nine goals and provided two assists in just six appearances across all competitions.

The Barcelona forward will be returning to the Allianz Arena to play his former side Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 13).

SPORTbible @sportbible Thomas Muller: 🗣 “For the past ten days. Sadio Mané has been joking with me to be careful not to accidentally pass the ball to Robert Lewandowski”



Karim Benzema is the favorite to win 2022 Ballon d'Or ahead of Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski

Meanwhile, Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the outright favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or later this year. This is mainly down to his excellent 2021-22 season with Los Blancos.

The French international guided Real Madrid to a league and Champions League double last season. He scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists from 46 appearances across all competitions.

Lewandowski also had yet another fantastic season in front of goal. The forward netted 50 goals and provided seven assists from just 46 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich.

According to the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of August, Lewandowski is the third favorite to win the prestigious "Golden Ball" behind Sadio Mane and Benzema.

It is worth mentioning that both centre-forwards have never won the Ballon d'Or in their otherwise illustrious careers.

