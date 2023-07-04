Thomas Muller makes interesting Harry Kane claim as England captain continues to be linked with Bayern Munich transfer

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller recently made an interesting claim about England captain Harry Kane, who has been linked with a move to the Bavarians this summer.

Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur captain and all-time record goalscorer, has been heavily linked with a move away from the north London club. The 29-year-old striker has one year remaining on his contract and has attracted the attention of the reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich.

Bayern stalwart Thomas Muller was asked about the Bavarians potentially signing the striker in the summer. He told BILD:

"I've actually told myself that as long as something is not done, it's not worth talking about."

Muller was further asked if he liked Kane. He replied:

"I don't know anyone that doesn't like him."

Harry Kane has scored 280 goals for Tottenham Hotspur in 435 matches. The England captain is also his country's top scorer with 58 goals to his name.

Jermain Jenas spoke about Bayern Munich target Harry Kane

Amidst Bayern Munich's interest in Harry Kane, former Spurs midfielder Jermain Jenas believes that the striker will want to stay in the Premier League. Kane has 213 goals in England's top division and could break Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals if he stays in the league for a few more years.

Jenas, however, believes that Kane should go to Real Madrid to compete for major trophies. He explained that most of the top Premier League clubs have strikers in their ranks already, leaving Manchester United as Kane's only option. Speaking about Kane, Jenas said (via Mirror):

"If I was Harry Kane, I would go to Real Madrid. But Harry has got himself into a situation where he's almost caused himself his own problem, because of how important it is to him to be the Premier League's top goal scorer."

Jenas added:

"So Man United is his only option. Are Man United gonna win the league next year? No. So what are you going there for? Money? Spurs will give him whatever he wants. He's on a fortune already. If he turns around and says I want £350-400,000 a week, I don't see a place where that doesn't happen. The only thing, how you're thinking in terms of value, that's how Daniel Levy is thinking."

Harry Kane is yet to win a trophy in his senior career, which is a shame for a player of his caliber. He would likely win major honors with either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, but it remains to be seen if he is willing to give up the dream of becoming the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer.

