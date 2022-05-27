Thomas Muller makes his prediction for Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid 

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has made his prediction for the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on May 28.

The two European heavyweights will slug it out at the Stade de France for the European title. They will look to end what has been a hugely impressive season for both sides with the biggest European club trophy.

Liverpool have won two trophies already this season, having claimed the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are the La Liga champions having blitzed their way to their 35th league triumph. They also won the Supercopa de Espana.

Meanwhile, Muller, 32, has won the Champions League on two occasions with Bayern Munich. He has given his verdict on how believes things will pan out come Saturday in Paris.

The German attacker is backing Jurgen Klopp's side to come out the victors in a similar fashion to how they have claimed their two trophies this season. He told German outlet TZ:

"You get the feeling that Liverpool is better. But if you see what Real has done both in the league and especially in the Champions League, I wouldn't write Madrid off. That's why I say: 2 :2 - and Liverpool wins on penalties."

Liverpool FC @LFC



We've seen that before Goalkeeping heroics in a penalty shootout in Istanbul...We've seen that before Goalkeeping heroics in a penalty shootout in Istanbul...We've seen that before 😍 https://t.co/z0YP6bkq98

Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties at Wembley Stadium in the final of the Carabao Cup on February 27. They repeated that same feat on May 14 in the FA Cup final, beating the Blues once more at Wembley 6-5 in another tense shootout.

Real Madrid will therefore be wary of Klopp's side if the final does head into another penalty shootout given the Reds' recent success.

Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid could be decided by the dreaded penalty shootout

The Reds have been untouchable on penalties

If Thomas Muller's prediction is true with regard to the final being taken to a penalty shootout, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can continue their form.

Their two shootout victories over Chelsea were hugely impressive, with the Reds having missed just one penalty out of the 17 taken between the two fixtures.

That will bode well for Jurgen Klopp's side if the final in Paris does indeed head towards penalties.

However, Real Madrid have success of their own in penalty shootout form. They are the last side to have won the Champions League in that manner. In 2016, Los Blancos defeated Atletico Madrid 5-3 on penalties to claim their 11th European title up until that point.

Madrid went on to win a further two Champions League titles consecutively following that victory, completing a record three peat.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague 2016 final penalty shoot-out...



When Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe for the 11th time



#UCL | @realmadriden 2016 final penalty shoot-out...When Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe for the 11th time ⏪ 2016 final penalty shoot-out...⚪️ When Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe for the 11th time 🏆#UCL | @realmadriden https://t.co/DO1xrhOmbC

Their last Champions League success came at the expense of the Anfield giants in 2018, when they won 3-1 in Kyiv.

It didn't take penalties to separate the two sides on that occasion. However, come Saturday it may be required to find a victor between the two European heavyweights.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh