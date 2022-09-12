Thomas Muller names Barcelona player Bayern Munich must take ‘out of the game’ during Champions League clash 

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller feels they must take out Robert Lewandowski during their UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The Bavarians will welcome their former striker back to the Allianz Arena just weeks after his departure as they face the Blaugrana on Tuesday, September 13.

For the second season in a row, Bayern and Barcelona have been paired in the same group and will be battling it out for the top spot. The German side won both matches 3-0 last season.

While the Bundesliga champions are the favorites once more, their Catalan rivals are looking strong following a summer of a rebuild.

Muller, who's notorious for scoring against Barcelona, is well aware of their strengths, especially his former partner Lewandowski. He stated that they will look to keep the Polish striker's influence to a minimum in the game.

Speaking ahead of their mouthwatering encounter, he said (via sport1):

"We have to play our game. Barcelona are strong in the transition game and it is important to take Lewy out of the game. Our game is designed to be bilious when we lose the ball."

He added:

"The game will be more open. The three draws in the league were against opponents who are heavily defended at the back. The pure optimist could say: Here we go again."

Lewandowski starred for Bayern for eight years after joining them from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He struck a staggering 344 goals in 375 games and won 19 titles, including eight in the Bundesliga.

His relationship with the club broke down this summer when he slammed them for lying over the terms of departure and he eventually joined Barcelona. Meanwhile, the club wasn't happy with the way he conducted himself to force a move.

There will be no love lost between them when the Polish international returns to Munich on Tuesday.

Lewandowski will look to improve his record against Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski is no stranger to playing against Bayern, having faced them 14 times during his Borussia Dortmund stint, but scored only five times.

He came up against them in the 2013 Champions League final too but ended up on the losing end of the Wembley encounter.

Following his ugly departure this summer, the Polish ace will be aiming to hurt his former team with a goal or two.

He's been in a rich vein of form for Barcelona, scoring in his last five appearances. He has netted nine goals in six matches so far, including a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for the club last week against Viktoria Plzen.

