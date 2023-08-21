Thomas Muller reacts to Lionel Messi's wondergoal for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final against Nashville

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller tipped his hat to Lionel Messi after the Argentinian icon scored a stunning goal in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final win against Nashville SC on Saturday (August 19).

The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville at Geodis Park went to penalties after a 1-1 draw in regultaion time. Gerardo Martino's men emerged victorious, beating the Boys in Gold 10-9 in the shootout, which saw all 11 players from both teams take a spot-kick.

Lionel Messi, 36, dazzled for the Florida-based club once again, scoring he team's only goal in regulation time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who arrived on a free transfer last month, found the back of the net with an incredible strike from outside the box.

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller was among those who were impressed by the Argentinian icon's wondergoal. The Germany international reacted to the goal by posting three clapping emojis under the MLS' Twitter post.

Messi also did not shy away from taking responsibility as Inter Miami captain in the shootout. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner took the team's first spot-kick and converted it, imparting confidence to his Herons teammates, among whom only Victor Ulloa failed to score.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain talisman led Inter Miami to their first trophy in their five-year history, having only arrived last month. It was also the 44th major trophy of his career for club and country, making him the most decorated player of all time.

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami against Nashville?

Lionel Messi started alongside Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor in attack for Inter Miami against Nashville. The superstar was one of the best players on the pitch, earning a 7.9 rating on FotMob. Only goalkeeper Drake Callender (8.3) received a higher score than La Pulga.

The Argentinian icon had three shots, of which one found the back of the net and another hit the woodwork. He also completed 35 passes, including one long ball, with 83% accuracy. It included eight passes into the final third, but none of them led to goalscoring chances.

Lionel Messi, who ended the Leagues Cup campaign as the top scorer with 10 goals, registered 58 touches of the ball but was only dispossessed thrice. He contributed at the back, too, winning one tackle and four ground duels, and also recovered the ball thrice.