Thomas Muller responds with hilarious claim as Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni crashes his post-match interview after 2-2 draw

Bayern Munich ace Thomas Muller made a joke about his Real Madrid counterpart Aurelien Tchouameni during his post-match interview with CBS Sports. Both men featured for their respective sides as they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Germany.

Having failed to win the German Bundesliga for the first time in 12 years, Bayern Munich have just the UEFA Champions League to look forward to now. With this in mind, they squared off against a Real Madrid side that looked like they could end up as champions for a record-extending 15th time this season.

Veteran forward Thomas Muller was handed a start against the Spanish giants as he became only the sixth player to make 150 appearances in the competition. The 34-year-old played for 80 minutes before being replaced by Serge Gnabry for the final stretch of the game.

Following the match, Muller was interviewed by the CBS Sports crew, and while he spoke, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni made an appearance. The Frenchman was waiting to be interviewed, but Muller made a joke out of the situation, saying the midfielder was eavesdropping for tactics.

"Tchouameni is listening for the tactics for the next game," Muller said.

Thomas Muller's comment elicited laughter from the CBS crew in the studio, as well as the player himself. He then shook hands with Tchouameni, who disappeared out of the view of the cameras as he allowed Muller to conclude his interview.

Tchouameni began the game in midfield for his side, playing alongside Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde. He ended the game at center-back, having been moved to the position in the 65th minute following Nacho's substitution.

Real Madrid take advantage back to Spain following Allianz Arena draw

Real Madrid have handed themselves an advantage after playing out a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals in Germany. The Spanish giants will host the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

Los Blancos took the lead through Vinicius Jr in the first half following a stunning pass from Kroos. The German giants recovered in the second half and struck twice in quick succession through Leroy Sane and a Harry Kane penalty.

Brazil international Vinicus Jr struck from the penalty spot in the closing stages to help his side secure a draw. Real Madrid will face Cadiz before the second leg, while Bayern Munich will face Stuttgart.