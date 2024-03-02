Thomas Muller responds after Lionel Messi’s bodyguard blocks young kid storming the field before heartwarming moment with Inter Miami superstar

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller recently took to social media and responded to a video clip, where Lionel Messi's bodyguard can be seen stopping a young kid before helping him meet the Argentine superstar

In October 2023, the official X account of the Bleachers Report uploaded a video clip, where a young kid stormed on the football ground to meet Messi. However, the former Barcelona forward's bodyguard Yassine Chueko quickly took charge of the situation and stopped the kid from meeting Messi.

Nevertheless, he later also helped the young fan have a heartwarming interaction with the former Paris Saint-Germain star. Chueko guided the young kid towards Messi. The boy clicked a picture with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and also took Messi's autograph on his Inter Miami t-shirt.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, the video has again started resurfacing on social media after Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller reacted to the clip. The 34-year-old lauded Lionel Messi's team for their kind gesture toward the young football fan and commented:

"Well done, @TeamMessi"

Messi joined Inter Miami from PSG in July 2023, guiding the Herons to their first-ever Leagues Cup triumph. Moreover, the 36-year-old will be leading Inter Miami in the 2024 MLS campaign alongside his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Thomas Muller picks his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Last year, during an interview with DAZN, Thomas Muller backed Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi as his GOAT. The German midfielder stated that the Argentine playmaker tops the list of elegance, which also helps him score more goals and achieve new milestones.

As per Muller, although Cristiano Ronaldo is a strong candidate, Messi is more elegant and subtle.

"Who is the greatest of all time? The GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say 'I go to the stadium because of his elegance' and at the same time, he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles. Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant,” he explained.

Thomas Muller joined the youth academy of Bayern Munich in 2000 as a teenager before becoming one of the Bavarians' most seasoned veterans in the two decades. Making 695 appearances for the Bayern senior team, Muller has bagged 237 goals and 264 assists.

However, the defending Bundesliga champions can potentially lose their title to Bayer Leverkusen in the ongoing season as they are currently seven points behind Xabi Alonso's men in the league table.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here