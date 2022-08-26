Thomas Muller sends message to Lewandowski after Champions League draw pits Bayern Munich up against Barcelona 

Thomas Muller had a message for Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona and Bayern Munich were drawn together in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.

The two clubs played one of the competition's most iconic matches in the 2019-20 edition of the Champions League. Barcelona were hammered 8-2 in the quarterfinals by Bayern, which was contested in a single match due to delays caused by the pandemic.

The clubs squared off in last season's group stage game as well. The Bavarians secured 3-0 wins over the Catalans in both the home and away legs of their group games.

However, there is a significant difference between the previous year's edition and that of this year's. Bayern's talismanic Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has joined FC Barcelona this summer.

Xavi Hernandez will look to use the forward as a weapon in a bid to harm the player's former club. Lewandowski's former teammate Thomas Muller made a video message after the ties were announced. The German said:

"What a nice draw for football fans. Mr. Lewangoalski, see you soon in Munich. Let's go, let's rock the Champions League season."

Lewandowski has had great success when playing against Barcelona in the Champions League. In five games against the Catalan club, the Polish striker has scored four goals and provided two assists.

He has a decent record against Bayern Munich as well. Lewandowski faced his former club 14 times across all competitions during his time at Borussia Dortmund. In 14 games, he has netted five times against the current German champions.

He had an immensely successful time with the Bavarians as well. In 375 games, Lewandowski managed 344 goals and 72 assists.

He has made two competitive appearances for the Blaugrana so far, racking up two goals and one assist.

The Champions League final for the season will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The arena hosted the famous 2005 final between Liverpool and AC Milan.

Who are in Group C along with Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

UEFA Champions League trophy

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are part of one of the toughest groups in this season's Champions League. Italian giants Inter Milan and Czech club Viktoria Plzen are also part of Group C.

Ajax, Liverpool, and Napoli are all part of Group A along with Rangers, making it one of the most exciting groups of the season.

Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhar, and Celtic are part of Group F.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are part of Group H with Portuguese powerhouses Benfica. Group G comprises of Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

Italian champions AC Milan will share Group E with 2020-21 winners Chelsea, which will also feature RB Salzburg.

