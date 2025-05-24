Thomas Muller snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and picks ex-teammate in best XI from Premier League and Bundesliga legends

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has picked former teammate Franck Ribery over Cristiano Ronaldo in a Bundesliga vs Premier League legends selection. The 35-year-old showed his bias, opting mostly for players he played with, with only one Premier League legend making the cut.

In an interview with GOAL, German forward Muller was asked to pick between two legends, one from each league, in every position on the pitch. He did not hide his biases throughout, with manager Vincent Kompany the only Premier League legend to make his list.

Muller opted for Manuel Neuer over Petr Cech in goal, while his back four had Kompany, David Alaba, Phillip Lahm, and Mats Hummels over Lucio, Ashley Cole, Kyle Walker, and Rio Ferdinand. In midfield, he opted for Michael Ballack, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Thiago Alcantara over Yaya Toure, Steven Gerrard, and David Silva.

The most controversial picks from Muller came in attack, with Franck Ribery making the cut ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. He also picked Arjen Robben over Gareth Bale and Robert Lewandowski over Thierry Henry.

Muller's bias is understandable, as the forward has played in the German Bundesliga in his entire career, having been at Bayern Munich for 25 years. His selection of Kompany was not an entirely English one, as well, as the former defender starred for Hamburg before joining Manchester City.

Thomas Muller is nearing the end of his time at Bayern Munich, with the club having decided against extending his contract beyond this season. The experienced forward has yet to announce the next step of his career ahead of leaving his boyhood club at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's entourage unhappy with FIFA president over Club World Cup claims: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and his representatives are reportedly unhappy with FIFA president Gianni Infantino for claiming that talks are in place to have him feature in the Club World Cup next month. The world football supremo made these claims during an appearance on the livestream of famous streamer IShowSpeed.

The Athletic reports that the representatives of the 40-year-old Al-Nassr star see the comments of Infantino as ill-advised and uncalled for. This is as a result of the fact that the Portuguese great is in talks with Al-Nassr over extending his contract beyond its expiry next month.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have not qualified for the Club World Cup, with Al-Hilal the only Saudi outfit that will take part in the expanded tournament next month. The forward has been approached by several clubs, some of which will participate in the competition, ahead of a possible move for free.

