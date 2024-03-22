Thomas Partey involved as Arsenal suffer humiliating 4-0 defeat to QPR in behind-closed-doors friendly 

Arsenal suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat against EFL Championship outfit QPR in a behind-closed-doors friendly clash on Thursday (March 21).

With an unusually long 19-day-break between their last match and their next clash at Manchester City, Arsenal took on QPR at the TSG Elite Training & Performance Centre. Swiss forward Michael Frey netted twice, while former Liverpool midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner and ex-Fulham left-back Ziyad Larkeche scored a goal apiece for the hosts.

The Gunners, who are currently atop the Premier League table with 64 points from 28 outings, offered both Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu game time against QPR. While the Ghanian played over an hour, the defender completed the first half earlier on Thursday.

Both the aforesaid Arsenal first-team stars have recovered from respective injuries in the recent past. While Partey was recently out with a hamstring issue, Tomiyasu is recovering from a long-term calf problem.

Apart from Partey and Tomiyasu, the Gunners' playing XI was largely comprised of their under-21 stars. Amario Cozier-Duberry, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Taylor Foran featured for the most part of the friendly tie.

QPR, who are battling relegation in the Championship this season, fielded a strong side to face the Gunners' depleted squad. However, vital stars like former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, striker Lyndon Dykes, and left-back Kenneth Paal were not involved at all.

Rivaldo previews Arsenal's upcoming clash

Speaking to British betting website Betfair, Barcelona great Rivaldo shared his two cents on Arsenal's Premier League visit to third-placed Manchester City on March 31. He said (h/t DAZN):

"It's a key game, as we say, it's a six-point game. If you win, you have a big advantage in the title race. Manchester City know what it takes to win the title because they have done it for the last [three] seasons. They have experience in situations like this... at the business end of the season. It's a game that Arsenal cannot lose."

Claiming the upcoming clash is not a title decider, Rivaldo concluded:

"They need at least a draw and stay ahead of Manchester City. But even afterwards, there will still be plenty of matches to go. Despite it being a key game, it will not decide the title race. There are still a lot of things left to happen in the Premier League this season."

The Gunners, who defeated City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium past October, are on an eight-match winning streak in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side, on the other hand, are unbeaten for 22 overall games.

As for the head-to-head record, Mikel Arteta's outfit have lost a whopping 15 times in their past 18 meetings against Manchester City.

