'They are not in their very best shape'- Thomas Tuchel admits two big-name Chelsea players are struggling

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech are 'not in their very best shape'. The duo have endured a difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz endured poor starts to their Chelsea careers. Kai Havertz scored just nine goals in 45 appearances for the Blues in his debut campaign for the club last season. Hakim Ziyech, on the other hand, scored just six goals in 39 appearances last season.

Ziyech and Havertz have been given multiple chances to prove their worth in the opening stages this season. However, they are yet to convince Thomas Tuchel to include them in the starting XI on a regular basis. The German has continued to show support towards Ziyech and Havertz but has admitted the duo are not in good shape.

'We are trying to bring the players in the best shape, but at some point after a lot chances we have to admit that Kai and Hakim for example are not in their very best shape and that's maybe not even their fault," said Tuchel in a post-match press conference.

'It's just like this in the moment, and they are struggling in the moment to be decisive."

Chelsea secured a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell. Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech were unused substitutes against the Saints.

The Blues are currently at the top of the Premier League table with sixteen points from their opening seven games this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season. They have a good squad depth and have been impressive in the opening stages of the campaign.

Chelsea will need to likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, and Kai Havertz to step up if they are to win multiple trophies

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are the early favorites to win the Premier League title this season. The Blues have looked like a complete team and have a number of players who are currently playing their best football.

Chelsea will, however, need the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to step up more often if they are to challenge for multiple trophies this season. Chelsea play their next match against Brentford after the international break.

