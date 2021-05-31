Thomas Tuchel is close to signing Chelsea contract extension after Champions League triumph - Reports

Chelsea have had their fair share of managers over the last decade. Even this season, the Blues have hosted two full-time managers. Frank Lampard's departure earlier in the season came at the right time though, as it has allowed Thomas Tuchel to come in and prove his worth, winning the Champions League this weekend.

According to the Guardian, Thomas Tuchel is now close to signing an extension on his current Chelsea contract. The contract is thought to last until 2023, with a clause giving the club the option of a further year. It comes after initially signing a 18-month contract when taking over from Lampard.

Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva new contracts with Chelsea will be signed and announced soon. 🔵 #CFC



N’Golo Kanté will be offered a new agreement in the next weeks/months too, no rush as he’s happy in London and everyone in the club loves him. ⏳🇫🇷 #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel look to build on success

Thomas Tuchel adjusted to Chelsea life expertly quick. It usually takes managers time to adjust, particularly in the Premier League but not Tuchel. And now it seems like he is willing to commit his future to Stamford Bridge by signing a contract extension.

Welcome to the Champions League hall of fame, Thomas Tuchel 🥇 pic.twitter.com/lMqxtGs3ez — Goal (@goal) May 30, 2021

In Tuchel, Chelsea have something incredibly special. Everyone knew he was a great manager given his time at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. But he never made worldwide recognition by winning the Champions League, until now.

Tuchel prides himself on his ability to grow and develop young players. You can understand why Chelsea want to pin him down on a long-term contract. He is pivotal to the future success and longevity of the London club, both the fans and the players seem to be in agreement with the board.

Should Chelsea manage to secure a new deal for Tuchel, the German boss will be hungry to build on his success with the club. The Champions League is the best a club can win, so he will be blazing with confidence and ready to make more of a challenge in the Premier League next season.