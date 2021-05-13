Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea goalkeeper for FA Cup final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will don the goalkeeper's gloves for the Blues in the FA Cup final. Chelsea will face Leicester City in the competition's final on Saturday, May 15.

Kepa started between the sticks for Chelsea against Arsenal only to end up on the losing side. He almost conceded a freak goal as Jorginho's misplaced pass was headed straight towards the goal. The Spaniard made a last-ditch save but the ball fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who squared off for Emile Smith Rowe to finish easily.

After the 1-0 defeat to their London rivals, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Kepa will retain his place in the side. He revealed that the team management had initially planned to play Kepa in both games - Arsenal and Leicester - and will go ahead with it.

“He starts the cup final and we thought it was a good idea to give him the game before. We trust him and he deserves it, that is the basis why we put him in the line-up," the Chelsea manager said after the Arsenal defeat.

“He deserves it. He is so close and good in training. We wanted to give him some minutes and to take both games together. It was an unlucky night for him as well.”

We did everything today to lose: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

The loss to Arsenal has put a slight dent in Chelsea's hopes of finishing in the top four to guarantee UEFA Champions League football for next season. Though they retained fourth spot in the Premier League table, the teams right behind the Blues all have at least one game in hand over Tuchel's side.

The Chelsea manager took the blame for the defeat upon himself. He told Sky Sports:

"We had three days, we are on a good run, we had a good mood. The choices were not so good today from my side for the line-up so that's on me. We were unlucky, of course. But we did everything today to lose.

"I'm not happy with my line-up. It's easy to say afterwards. But it was too many changes, I should not have done it like this. It's something in particular - but I will not tell you.

"I felt it a little bit coming yesterday in training. I'm a bit unlucky that it's proven today on the pitch. I regret... but it's like this. 'We could have [done this], we could have [done that]', and that's what it's all about.

"I did not feel us in the same way involved, sharp with intensity and energy like the last game and these are the per cents who are missing today."

However, even if Chelsea finish outside the top four in the Premier League, they can still qualify for next season's Champions League by defeating Manchester City in the final of Europe's premier club football tournament on May 29.

Arsenal survive a late onslaught, as Chelsea miss their chance to move up to third#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/gpC3vUhg8s — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2021