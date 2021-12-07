Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea star has contracted COVID-19

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that star midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been infected with COVID-19 and will not feature in the Blues' game against Zenit.

Tuchel stated Kovacic did return to training after a lengthy spell being on the sidelines but has been tested positive for COVID-19. The 27-year-old midfielder is now undergoing isolation. Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's away game against Zenit Saint Petersburg, Thomas Tuchel said:

"Mateo was in training yesterday with a big smile and was pure pleasure to have him back. But he tested positive today for COVID and is isolating."

Mateo Kovacic has missed quite a lot of games for Chelsea this season. The 27-year-old midfielder has been sidelined with a hamstring injury which has seen him miss the last six Premier League games. Unfortunately for the Croatian international, he has now tested positive for COVID-19, which will further delay his comeback.

Kovacic had been in excellent form for Chelsea prior to his injury. The 27-year-old midfielder has registered one goal and five assists in nine Premier League games this season.

Chelsea have already secured qualification to the knockout rounds of the Champions League

Chelsea have secured qualification to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League even before playing their final group game against Zenit. The Blues have amassed 12 points from their five matches in the group stages.

Chelsea need to match Juventus' result against Malmo to secure the top spot in the group.

The Blues had a near-perfect group phase in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's side only lost one game, which was against Juventus in Turin. It is worth noting that Chelsea have only conceded one goal in the entire group stage so far.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar