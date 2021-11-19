Thomas Tuchel confirms two Chelsea stars will miss Leicester City clash 

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side make the trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday but might have to do it without some key players. With the end of the international break and the resumption of regular club football, most of Chelsea's stars returned unscathed.

However, according to Tuchel, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic won't be playing:

"I can tell you that Mateo and Romelu are still out for tomorrow. Romelu is close to team training so hopefully will join the squad on Sunday, he is pushing hard to come back ASAP. Mateo it will take another days until he is ready and will miss more matches."

The Chelsea manager also gave updates on other players:

"Timo in team training since yesterday, we will see as we have another training session in two hours. Myabe he can make the squad or the bench. Pulisic feels fine. Thiago will be training, he did not play [for Brazil] but he has some travel in his body and time difference. I am confident. Mason is back in training."

Chelsea will be hoping to get back to winning ways after their draw against Burnley just before the international break. The side have a spotty record at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League and will be hoping to get a strong result against Leicester.

Thomas Tuchel and his men will also be itching to set the record straight after losing the FA Cup to Leicester at the end of last season.

You'll regret letting him go: Emmanuel Petit warns Tuchel and Chelsea

Germany v Liechtenstein - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Former France international Emmanuel Petit has warned Chelsea about potentially letting Antonio Rudiger leave the club, claiming they will regret it. The star defender is yet to renew his contract with Chelsea, and Petit believes an exit would be a real blow for Tuchel and the Blues:

“If he leaves, it would be a real pity for Chelsea. If I remember correctly before [Thomas] Tuchel came in he was on the bench and wasn’t playing. Now he looks like one of the best defenders around."

“He could leave on a free and Chelsea would have to spend a minimum of £30m to find a new defender of his level, and there’s never a guarantee a buy will work out. If he asks for two more years, just give him the money. For me, Rudiger is one of the hardest defenders in the world," he added.

Edited by Parimal