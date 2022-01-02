Thomas Tuchel considers leaving Romelu Lukaku out of Chelsea squad for crucial Liverpool clash: Reports

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly considering dropping Romelu Lukaku from his squad for the club's clash with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League.

According to GOAL, Lukaku conducted an interview behind Chelsea's back during which he delivered a number of controversial comments. The Belgian revealed he is not happy with his situation at Chelsea. Lukaku believes that Tuchel has 'decided to play a different system', one which does not suit the former Inter Milan star's abilities and strengths. Romelu Lukaku told Sky Sports Italia:

'I'm not happy with the situation and that's only natural. The head coach has decided to play a different system and I mustn't let up, I need to keep working hard and be professional. I'm not happy with the situation but I'm a grafter and I mustn't let up."

The 28-year-old striker secured a £97.5 million move from Inter Milan to Chelsea last summer. Lukaku enjoyed an incredible start to his second-spell at Chelsea, scoring four goals in his first four games for the club in all competitions.

Lukaku then went on a ten-game goal drought. His development at Stamford Bridge was also hampered due to an ankle sprain and the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Belgian has looked sharp since returning to the starting XI. He has scored two goals and provided an assist in his last two appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side are, however, suffering from a massive dip in form which has seen them win just two of their last five games in the Premier League.

Despite their need for Lukaku's services and goal-scoring abilities, Thomas Tuchel could choose to drop the Belgian from Chelsea's squad for their clash against Liverpool due to his comments.

GOAL News @GoalNews



The very latest from Thomas Tuchel could be set to drop Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea's squad to face Liverpool 😬The very latest from @NizaarKinsella Thomas Tuchel could be set to drop Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea's squad to face Liverpool 😬The very latest from @NizaarKinsella 🔵

Chelsea forward Timo Werner could be given the chance to shine

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Timo Werner has missed Chelsea's last four Premier League games after testing positive for COVID. The German striker could be set to make his much-awaited return to action against Liverpool on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku's potential absence from Chelsea's squad due to his recent interview could force Thomas Tuchel to star Timo Werner as Chelsea's No.9 on a regular basis.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Thomas Tuchel flatly rejects Romelu Lukaku's claim over changing Chelsea's system Thomas Tuchel flatly rejects Romelu Lukaku's claim over changing Chelsea's systemmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/g4IjxwIPv5

The former RB Leipzig star struggled to adapt to the physical demands and speed of the Premier League in his debut season with the club. He has, however, shown signs of improvement this season. Werner has scored five goals and provided three assists in fourteen appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 25-year-old has managed to score just one goal and provide one assist in nine league games this season. Werner could, however, be given the chance to shine in the coming weeks if Thomas Tuchel decides to drop Romelu Lukaku from his squad.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar