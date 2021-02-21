Thomas Tuchel coy over Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future - Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken about French striker Olivier Giroud's future at the club. Giroud has done fairly well with his limited opportunities this season, but will be on the look-out for more guaranteed playing time.

The forward had the same problem under former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as well, and was used sparingly during the Englishman's tenure at the club.

When asked about Olivier Giroud's future at the club, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gave nothing away, insisting that he is happy with the Frenchman. He told The Mirror:

"No decisions made, because it’s too soon to make these decisions, too soon in the season, and I don’t have enough time to make these decisions because I just started three weeks ago. We need more time to get to know the group better and better and everybody deserves more time to show their value for the group. What I can say is that, until now, I am super happy that he is here."

He continued:

"He is one of the top strikers in the box, he’s physically strong, he has an incredible first touch when he takes balls directly. He is very, very strong on that. He is very strong on headers."

Olivier Giroud has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions this season, but has only started 7 games in the Premier League so far. The Frenchman could grow frustrated with his lack of playing time as the season progresses, especially with the European Championship set to take place in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel impressed with Olivier Giroud's contribution at Chelsea so far

Giroud has played a limited role this season

Olivier Giroud seems continues to be an important member of the Chelsea squad, and Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the French hitman. He told The Mirror:

"He had an amazing game against Newcastle. He is very, very strong, very, very positive in training, very impressive, and right now he plays a key role in the squad, where a lot of young offensive players play. He is a key figure, maybe not because he plays everywhere for 96 minutes, but the way he behaves and with his experience daily so far the last three weeks."

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager continued:

"He has a huge impact in a most positive way that we can wish, and this is what I can say. So I am very happy that he is here, and from there, we will arrive at decisions, but it is too soon."