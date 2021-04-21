Thomas Tuchel explains why Chelsea dropped points against Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday night by Brighton and Hove Albion. Manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that the players were affected by the Super League issues, resulting in them not performing at their best.

Twelve European clubs formed a new breakaway league that was set to be played instead of the Champions League. Fans worldwide were unhappy with the move and forced the six Premier League sides involved to withdraw their support.

A point apiece tonight with a goalless draw at the Bridge! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uMBbIqzQ7l — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 20, 2021

Chelsea are back in the Premier League top 4 with the draw, but only on goal difference. They are level on points with 5th placed West ham United and could have gone above 3rd placed Leicester City with a win.

Thomas Tuchel believes his players were affected by the Super League mess. He said:

"We talk of nothing else but Super League before the match. I was affected so I think the players were affected. The situation was not clear. I was informed like you were informed. You have to accept the distraction. We tried to create an atmosphere to win the game but could not. We looked mentally tired."

Chelsea pull away from the Super League

Following a fan protest outside Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea pulled out of the Super League. The club issued a 73-word statement late in the night saying:

"As reported earlier this evening, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League. Having joined the group late last week, we have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community."

Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool have also withdrawn their support for the Super League.

Rumors last night suggested AC Milan were also set to back out, but an official statement is still pending.