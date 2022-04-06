“He’s so happy to train and deliver for the team” – Tuchel expresses pleasure of working with ‘fantastic’ Chelsea star who ‘looks like a wonderkid’ 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on Mateo Kovacic, saying that the Croatian looks like a wonderkid.

The midfielder has been an important part of Tuchel's project at Stamford Bridge since joining the Blues from Real Madrid in 2018. He initially came on loan before joining permanently the following season.

Alongside the likes of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, the Croat has flourished. He has scored four goals and contributed 12 assists in 176 appearances for Chelsea, across competitions.

Ahead of the Blues' UEFA Champions League quarter-final encounter with Real Madrid, Tuchel praised the 27-year-old. Asked whether Kovacic was heading towards becoming a star for the west London club, Tuchel responded by telling reporters (via Football.London):

"I think he is still completing it. He looks like a wonderkid in training, in some exercises. Today he had an outstanding training session and is a fantastic character. A lovely guy, a humble guy, and so interested in sports. He's so happy to train and deliver for the team. It's a true pleasure."

Tuchel added:

"Even at Real Madrid, I was aware of his talent and I felt there was a next step coming. I am very happy that he is my player and plays a lot this season. He is crucial to us on the pitch and off the pitch in the way he behaves."

Mateo Kovacic to come into Chelsea starting XI for game vs Real Madrid

Kovacic will likely come back into the Chelsea midfield against his former side

Thomas Tuchel sprang somewhat of a surprise when he named Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield against Brentford this past weekend. The plan of resting Kovacic did not work as Brentford blew their London rivals away in a 4-1 demolition.

Nevertheless, the Croatian midfielder is expected to come back for the huge Champions League battle with Los Blancos.

He will likely line up alongside N'Golo Kante as Tuchel needs his midfield to get control against the talented midfielders at Madrid.

Eduardo Camavinga has been added to the already glittering choice of midfielders at the Santiago Bernabeu. The likes of Toni Kroos, Casemiro, and Luka Modric will be very difficult to contain.

However, the Blues have shown that they can do it, having beaten Madrid last year in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Chelsea went on to lift the European trophy after that win.

