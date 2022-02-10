"Thomas Tuchel gives young players a chance" - Chelsea star's agent reveals why 23-year-old didn't secure January transfer 

Malang Sarr's agent has revealed that his client remained at Chelsea during the January transfer window due to Thomas Tuchel's tendency to give young players opportunities.

Sarr joined the Blues from Nice in the summer of 2020 but was immediately loaned out to Porto for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old returned to the London club at the start of the current campaign. He was expected to be loaned out once more due to intense competition for places in defense.

However, Sarr did not leave in any of the last two windows, and his representative has given reasons for his client's decision to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Sarr's agent said:

“During last summer, we tried to loan him again but the offers we received from France and Germany didn’t suit us.

“We, therefore, decided to leave him at Chelsea, thinking that he would have opportunities because of the problems linked to Covid but also because Thomas Tuchel gives young players a chance if they have the right state of mind.”

Sarr has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, three of which came in the Premier League.

The defender has impressed whenever he has taken to the field, and his versatility has seen him deployed across different positions at the back.

Chelsea's squad depth to prove crucial as they compete on five fronts

The Blues are competing on five fronts

Chelsea's consistency this season means they are still in the running on five different fronts.

The Blues still have an outside shot at the Premier League title, although securing a top-two or top-three finish is the more realistic goal. They are also through to the final of the League Cup, where they will face Liverpool at Wembley. They have also made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

A UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie against Lille awaits them later this month. Thomas Tuchel will, however, be most concerned with winning the club's first FIFA Club World Cup.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are through to the final of the competition, having seen off Al Hilal in the semi-final. They are due to take on Palmeiras in the showpiece event on Saturday, with the winner set to be crowned club champions of the world.

With games coming thick and fast in a grueling end to the season, Thomas Tuchel will need to manage his squad well to avoid fatigue. This could, in turn, offer some of his squad players extra opportunities to impress.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh