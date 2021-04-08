Thomas Tuchel hails both goalscorers following Chelsea's Champions League win over Porto

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Chelsea's two goalscorers - Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell - following their 2-0 win against Porto in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

"I am very, very happy [Mount] scored," Tuchel said. "It was an important goal and opened up the game for us and calmed nerves. It wasn't an easy shot but very precise. I am very happy for Mason, he takes responsibility. Mason is precise with his finishing and always ready to help us."

Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea while the Blues were put under considerable pressure in the first half. Following that, left-back Ben Chilwell killed the game late in the second half after rounding the keeper to put the Blues 2-0 up.

"[Ben Chilwell] excellent because he kept his composure to go past the goalkeeper," Tuchel said. "It was super important to get the second away goal. Like I said, we lacked a bit of rhythm in our attack but there was always a chance to get a goal from a mistake from our opponent."

Chelsea are now the favorites to qualify for the semifinals after picking up two crucial away goals going into the second leg. If the Blues qualify, they will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Was 'pretty sure' of a reaction from Chelsea after West Brom defeat: Thomas Tuchel

Reece James (L) and Mason Mount

There were doubts and concerns around Stamford Bridge after Chelsea fell 5-2 at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League last weekend. Following the match, Tuchel hailed his side for their strong reaction after the defeat.

"I was pretty sure [there would be a reaction to the West Brom defeat] because I saw the response after the game in the dressing room. That wasn't a big concern," Tuchel asserted.

"We had a big loss but it was our responsibility but we accepted it. We were ready to respond. There will always be setbacks in football, the challenge is to bounce back."

Tuchel was also complimentary of Chelsea's opponents FC Porto, whom he claimed made his side "suffer" in moments.

"They are a proud club and a proud team, so there were moments when we suffered. But we accepted it and I could see the circumstances are a bit different in a quarterfinal. In some moments it was a good game, in some moments we suffered. But the spirit was good," the German said.

The Blues will now look ahead to a crucial week during which they play Crystal Palace before the second leg in Sevilla and the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.