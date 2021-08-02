Thomas Tuchel hints at new role for Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted at playing Christian Pulisic as a wing-back this season. The American was used as a RWB during the 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday by the German manager.

Chelsea played Arsenal in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates on Sunday and managed to come out victorious. Goals from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham saw Chelsea pick up 5 points (3 points for the win and a point per goal) in The Mind Series and sit on top of the table.

Christian Pulisic was used as a right wing-back, while Callum Hudson-Odoi played on the opposite flank for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel claimed the move was because of the absentees but hinted at them playing there once again during the season. He said:

"He played there with me at Dortmund and we played many times like this with Callum. Marcos wasn't able to play today so we put Callum on the left side, which I wanted to see from a long time. Callum can maybe be more dangerous from this position coming inside which he loves, and which he did today. So you know our situation."

"We have Azpi and Reece for this position [right wing-back] but Azpi only started two days ago and Reece hasn't even started yet. So we need solutions because we start on the 11th against Villarreal and on the 14th is the season. We can't try things then so now is the time to see. It was the possibility to give him some minutes and from here we go on," added the Chelsea boss.

Chelsea players return to pre-season training

Chelsea have enjoyed a good pre-season so far and are yet to play at full strength. The Blues have just welcomed back their EURO and Copa America stars who managed to go all the way to the finals in the tournaments this summer.

He picked the right squad for us to be crowned European Champions, so @Josh_Denzel1 challenged Thomas Tuchel to name his ultimate 90s European legends XI. 😁



What are your thoughts? 🤔

#ConnectWith | @ThreeUK pic.twitter.com/Q05tckkOx6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 9, 2021

Thomas Tuchel has a tough task at hand as he prepares for the season without a new signing in the outfield. The manager is looking to make the most of his big squad and trim it down just in time for the season that kicks off on August 13th.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee