Thomas Tuchel provides injury update on 5 Chelsea stars ahead of Leicester City clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will definitely miss their clash against Leicester City. He also raised question marks over the availability of Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic.

The Blues will host the Foxes at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (19 May) in the Premier League. However, based on Tuchel's recent updates, they could be undermanned going into the game.

The German tactician was asked for injury updates in his pre-match press conference, specifically regarding Havertz, Werner, Chilwell and Kovacic. Tuchel responded (as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella on Twitter):

"(On Havertz) Big question mark. (On Werner) Out with hamstring."

He went on to add that Chilwell's return to training after a long-term injury was welcome news for Chelsea. However, the Englishman is unlikely to feature against Leicester. Tuchel also added that Kovacic has a swollen ankle, casting doubts over his availability:

"Ben Chilwell is back in team training, it was a big lift for everybody but he is not available. Kova's ankle was swollen after the match so I am not sure he will be available."

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



Havertz: "Big question mark."



Werner: "Out with hamstring."



"Ben Chilwell is back in team training, it was a big lift for everybody but he is not available."



"Kova's ankle was swollen after the match so I am not sure he will be available." Tuchel on injuries.Havertz: "Big question mark."Werner: "Out with hamstring.""Ben Chilwell is back in team training, it was a big lift for everybody but he is not available.""Kova's ankle was swollen after the match so I am not sure he will be available." #CFC Tuchel on injuries. Havertz: "Big question mark." Werner: "Out with hamstring." "Ben Chilwell is back in team training, it was a big lift for everybody but he is not available." "Kova's ankle was swollen after the match so I am not sure he will be available." #CFC

He went on to add that Hudson-Odoi, who last played for Chelsea in January, could only return for pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 campaign (as quoted by football.london):

"He dropped out of the squad from one day to the other. He's in individual training. He will come back early for pre-season with Ben Chilwell."

How have Chelsea's injured stars fared this season?

Chilwell hasn't played a match for the Blues since suffering a ruptured cruciate ligament back in November 2021. Werner, meanwhile, was on the bench for his side's loss in the FA Cup final against Liverpool on 14 May. He has played 37 times across all competitions this term, scoring 11 goals and laying out six assists.

Havertz will also be a big miss should he fail to recover in time for Chelsea's match against Leicester. He has made 45 appearances this term and has recorded 13 goals and six assists.

Kovacic did play against Liverpool last weekend but was substituted in the 66th minute. The Croatian has played 44 times for the Blues this term, scoring twice and registering six assists.

Lastly, Hudson-Odoi has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Tuchel's side, recording three goals and six assists.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee