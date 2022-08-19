Thomas Tuchel reacts to Manchester United interest in Chelsea star Christian Pulisic 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has claimed that he does not want to allow Christian Pulisic to leave, amid reports that Manchester United want to sign him.

As per The Guardian, the Red Devils are weighing up a loan move for the winger, who has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The American international has scored 25 times in 117 appearances for the blues since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Pulisic still has two years left on his current deal with the west London outfit.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy



~ @ChelseaFC Christian Pulisic has returned to training following some Achilles issues. Christian Pulisic has returned to training following some Achilles issues.~ @ChelseaFC https://t.co/bvQ6bPM3us

At a recent press conference, Tuchel was asked about Pulisic's future and insisted that he wants as many options as possible in the squad due to the relentless schedule. The Chelsea boss proclaimed (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"Yeah, I know there is a lot of talk. We will not comment on our players and we will not encourage our players to go out in this moment. We've had two training sessions with 18 players. In a schedule when we play once a week, this is not a problem."

"If I look at the schedule that is coming, with Southampton and during the week two Champions League matches, it's coming, it's right in front of the door and we need a lot of players. We need a lot of quality players to be competitive, so at the moment, we have what we have."

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United want to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea and the USMNT star is keen, according to @AndyMitten Manchester United want to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea and the USMNT star is keen, according to @AndyMitten https://t.co/snyYy2xud7

Pundit believes Chelsea star should choose Newcastle over Manchester United

The USMNT captain has also been linked with a move to mega-rich Newcastle United this summer. Former Aston Villa and Scotland boss Alex McLeish believes that the Magpies would be a better option for Pulisic. He told Football Insider:

“He’s not so much a centre-forward, more of a number 10 or he comes in from the wide areas. These are the types of players Newcastle will be looking at. Pulisic has not made the impact you thought he might when Klopp had him at Dortmund. Klopp really thought he had everything."

“He hasn’t made the massive impact with Chelsea, even though when he does come on you think, ‘Wow. this guy catches the eye.' Maybe there is less pressure in going to a club like Newcastle, it might help him.”

Big things were expected of Pulisic on his arrival at Stamford Bridge after his £57.6 million move. However, he has failed to nail down a starting spot in Tuchel's side which may prompt him to leave in the ongoing window.

USMNT Only @usmntonly Gregg Berhalter on Christian Pulisic 🗣



“He’s a fighter. You’re going to see. ... He’s a goalscorer, he’s a winner. What I’ve seen from him in the last couple of years is his mentality has completely shifted and he embraces stuff like this. He’s not scared of challenges." Gregg Berhalter on Christian Pulisic 🗣“He’s a fighter. You’re going to see. ... He’s a goalscorer, he’s a winner. What I’ve seen from him in the last couple of years is his mentality has completely shifted and he embraces stuff like this. He’s not scared of challenges." https://t.co/IK2D3OFp2h

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar