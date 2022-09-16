"Thomas Tuchel's departure won't really affect Chelsea's vision" - Transfer expert says Blues are still interested in signing £150 million rated star 

Transfer expert Dean Jones has claimed that Chelsea's interest in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice remains the same despite a change in the managerial role at Stamford Bridge. Jones believes the west London club will make a renewed attempt to sign Rice at the right time.

With Thomas Tuchel getting sacked earlier last week, it was unclear whether the Blues would still maintain their interest in Rice.

According to the transfer expert Dean Jones, Graham Potter's appointment as Chelsea's new full-time manager will not affect the club's pursuit of Declan Rice. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said:

“Thomas Tuchel’s departure won’t really affect Chelsea’s vision of signing Declan Rice. There are still people that remain within the club that are set on going for Declan Rice when the time arrives.”

Tuchel desperately wanted to sign the defensive midfielder from West Ham in the summer transfer window.

However, the England international stayed put at the London Stadium amid interest from several big European clubs. West Ham United manager David Moyes also put a £150 million price tag on his dynamic midfielder earlier this summer.

Rice still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract with the Hammers. This means that interested parties will have to meet the club's evaluation of the player to seal a move.

"I had chances to leave the summer" - Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Blues' goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has revealed that he had many offers from different clubs in the summer transfer window but decided to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish shot-stopper stated that he has been assured he is in the club's plans for the ongoing season.

"We analysed it and I am happy to stay and be in this great club". Kepa tells @ellarguero : "I had chances to leave Chelsea in the summer - there were things, but the club always gave me their trust, they always wanted me to be part of the squad"."We analysed it and I am happy to stay and be in this great club". Kepa tells @ellarguero: "I had chances to leave Chelsea in the summer - there were things, but the club always gave me their trust, they always wanted me to be part of the squad". 🔵 #CFC"We analysed it and I am happy to stay and be in this great club". https://t.co/UsFhUvNXuY

Speaking to El Larguero, Kepa said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I had chances to leave Chelsea in the summer - there were things, but the club always gave me their trust, they always wanted me to be part of the squad. We analyzed it and I am happy to stay and be in this great club."

