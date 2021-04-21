Chelsea boss says he doesn't want to get lost in the politics of sports after Super League announcement

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has remained tight-lipped on the club’s decision to join the controversial and breakaway European Super League.

Tuchel was only hired by Chelsea in January and has a contract with the club until next summer.

‘It’s best that we do not get involved in sports politics’



The German, when asked about the European Super League, said that he trusts his club to make the right decisions and is not involved in the decision-making process.

"I know about it since yesterday. I'm here to be in the toughest competitions, that's why I'm at Chelsea," Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

"As you know, I don't get involved in all these subjects around us. I trust my club to make the right decision. I was clearly not involved and my players were not involved in the decision-making process.

“My role is to be a coach, to be focused and we have an important game coming up tomorrow (Tuesday)."

"There was not too much time to get worried. Clearly I hope not," Tuchel said.

"Everyone wishes for a calm atmosphere and situation to have full focus. Do we have it? Maybe not. But it's clearly our choice if we get influenced, read too much about it, get lost in sports politics."

Thomas Tuchel’s choice of words prove coaches and players don’t have much say

Despite the widespread criticism of the breakaway competition, it looks likely that the ‘big six’ from England and the six other founding members, will go ahead and play in the competition from August.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp revealed yesterday that he will look to sort things out and pacify the fans regarding the new competition, but that could be a false premonition.

Like Tuchel and Klopp, the managers can’t afford to say too much about the competition and its detrimental effect on the clubs left behind, and err on the side of caution with the media.

Tuchel’s side will hope to put the media storm behind them when they face Brighton on Wednesday and climb back into the top four places. Well, not that it has any consequence as it stands.