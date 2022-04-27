Thomas Tuchel suggests Chelsea could be without 7 first-team stars against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the Blues could be without seven first-team stars for their upcoming trip to Manchester United.

Manchester United are scheduled to host Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday. The Red Devils will be playing their 35th league match of the season, while the Blues will have five games remaining after the trip.

Tuchel and Co bounced back from their defeat to Arsenal with a narrow 1-0 win against West Ham United last weekend. They will be looking to build on the momentum when they face the Old Trafford outfit on Thursday night.

Manchester United, on the other hand, suffered a major blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four after losing to Arsenal and Liverpool in consecutive games. Chelsea will be looking to add to their woes.

The Blues, though, are set to be without Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley for their trip to Old Trafford. Tuchel has also confirmed that there are doubts about Antonio Rudiger, Reece James and Andreas Christensen's availability ahead of the game. He told a press conference [via football.london]:

"Kova [Kovacic] will be out, Ben Chilwell will be out and Callum [Hudson-Odoi] will be out. Ton Rudiger was in training yesterday [Tuesday; ed.], so was Reece James, we have another training coming and hopefully they will be fine. Andreas [Christensen] needs another examination, but hopefully he will train. Ross Barkley is sick and will not be in the squad."

Kovacic missed the Blues' last two Premier League games due to an ankle problem, while Chilwell has been sidelined with a long-term injury since November. Hudson-Odoi has been struggling with an achilles tendon problem since last month.

Like Kovacic, Rudiger missed Chelsea's last two league matches due to groin issues. James and Christensen were not available for the Blues' home game against West Ham last weekend.

Tuchel, though, will not miss Barkley as the midfielder has not played a league game for the London giants since December.

Where do Chelsea and Manchester United sit in the points table?

Tuchel's side currently sit third in the Premier League table with 65 points from 32 matches. They are 14 points behind second-placed Liverpool and five points above fourth-placed Arsenal, but have a game in hand.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the table, having earned 54 points from 34 games. They are six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and just two points above seventh-placed West Ham.

