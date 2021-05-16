Thomas Tuchel urged to drop Chelsea star

Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole have urged Thomas Tuchel to drop Jorginho from the Chelsea XI. Both pundits believe the Italian was responsible for the FA Cup final loss.

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Leicester City last night in the FA Cup final. Youri Tielemans scored the only goal of the game in the second half and helped the Foxes lift their first-ever FA Cup trophy.

After the match, Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole analyzed the game on BT Sport. Both pundits blamed Chelsea midfielder Jorginho for the goal as he failed to close down on Youri Tielemans and gave him too much space to work with.

Rio Ferdinand said:

"This is one area I don't like in his game is that he can't get across the ground. He should be the one getting across there [to stop Tielemans]. He shouldn't be pointing at a defender to get out [to Tielemans]. If Thiago [Silva] goes there he leaves the space and [Jamie] Vardy's in."

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole echoed those thoughts and said:

"There are holes in this games and that's one of them. He knew he didn't have the legs to get there, so he's trying to dictate to people around him. There will always be frailties. I'm not worried about in the week when he gave the ball away [for Arsenal's goal] because that's very rare, but that happens a lot in his game."

Joe Cole went on to urge Thomas Tuchel to drop Jorginho from the playing XI starting on Tuesday. He added:

"Tuchel's got a big decision, not only Tuesday night [against Leicester] but in the Champions League final. Jorginho's a fabulous player on the ball but there are holes in his game."

Chelsea's big end to the season

Chelsea lost the FA Cup final last night but do not have time to sit down and think about it. The Blues face Leicester City again on Tuesday in a must-win game for both sides.

They are fighting for a top-four finish and the winner of the match is very likely to be guaranteed Champions League football next season.

The Blues also have the Champions League final coming up at the end of the month against Manchester City.