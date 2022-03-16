"Those 2 are top-class elite coaches" - Paul Scholes names 2 Premier League managers as ideal candidates for Manchester United job 

Manchester United legendary midfielder Paul Scholes has identified Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel as his preferred candidates to become the new permanent Red Devils manager.

Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick is set to take up a consultancy role at the end of the season, vacating the hot seat. Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are believed to be the front runners for the job, according to the Mirror.

But Scholes isn’t looking beyond the English Premier League. The United legend thinks that Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel would be ideal for the role.

Scholes claimed that the two “elite coaches” had a penchant for winning and could strike fear in the hearts of underperforming players.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Paul Scholes thinks Man United wins if Simeone was their manager. Paul Scholes thinks Man United wins if Simeone was their manager. https://t.co/mBIwWyXVEY

When asked to name his preferred managerial candidates for Manchester United, the 47-year-old told BT Sport (via Sports Joe):

“I would have gone for Conte or Tuchel now. Possibly it looks like he [Tuchel] might be available at the end of the year. Those two are top-class elite coaches who I think strike fear into players and win which is the most important thing. United with either one of those coaches would be a much better squad.”

The two-time Champions League winner admitted that while Manchester United need reinforcements, the club need not go on a spending spree. He claimed a top-level manager would improve the players the Red Devils already have in their ranks.

He added:

“Okay, they need additions. But I hate it when people say they need four or five players or need to spend £200million or whatever it is. There is a group of players here that I think can be made a lot better by top-quality elite coaches.”

Since the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the club has gone on to appoint a host of big names such as Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, none of them have been able to pick the club up and take it back to the heights where it once belonged.

Paul Scholes even questioned United's latest interim manager Ralf Rangnick's appointment after the Red Devils faced defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

Manchester United to finish trophyless for the fifth consecutive season

United, who are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, were beaten by Atletico Madrid in their own backyard on Tuesday. Courtesy of the 0-1 defeat at Old Trafford (1-2 on aggregate) in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg, the English giants are set to finish the season without a trophy.

This will be Manchester United's fifth consecutive trophyless season. The Red Devils last tasted domestic and continental success in the 2016-17 campaign under Jose Mourinho.

They won the Europa League, the League Cup, and the FA Community Shield, making it their most fruitful season over the last nine years. The only silver lining for the Red Devils in the current season could be to finish in the top-four places.

