“Those are the 3 teams at the top” - Brazil superstar Neymar picks favorites to win 2026 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona legend Neymar has named France, Argentina, and Spain as his top three favorites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian star added that Germany and England could also be in the mix to claim the prestigious trophy.

Neymar recently spoke with former Brazil international Romario on a podcast where he delved into his World Cup predictions, saying (via Ginga Bonito on X):

“3 countries that can win the World Cup excluding Brazil? I think France, Spain & Argentina because Argentina are very confident. I think those are the 3 teams at the top. Theres also England, Germany, they’re there.”

Argentina are arguably the favorites to retain the World Cup. Lionel Messi and company made an impressive run in 2022 in Qatar to defeat France in the final, ensuring the 37-year-old claimed the one trophy missing from his cabinet. Moreover, Argentina looked dominant this summer, winning the 2024 Copa America with ease.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe's France have performed remarkably over the past two World Cups, winning in 2018 and finishing in second place four years later. Despite having a disappointing Euro 2024, where they were eliminated in the semi-finals by Spain, France have the experience to get over the line again.

On the other hand, while Spain have performed poorly at the World Cup in recent editions, they have thrived this year, winning Euro 2024. They have a young, well-balanced squad and are likely to pose a serious threat in 2026 along with Germany and England.

"The last dance, so I have to do it" - Neymar sets 2026 FIFA World Cup objective amid 'big' expectations

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar has also detailed his objectives for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He expects to finish the current season and have a successful campaign next year in order to 'give his life' to win football's biggest prize.

On the same podcast, Neymar remarked that this would be his final World Cup, saying (via Ginga Bonito on X):

“My expectations for the next World Cup? The expectation is big. Obviously first I want to be completely 100%. I want to have a good season… Well finish this 2025 season. Have a good season until the 2026 World Cup & then give my life. Some of my friends say no but I say this is absolutely my last World Cup. The last dance, so I have to do it.”

Neymar has struggled with injuries since joining Al-Hilal from PSG last summer. The 32-year-old has scored one goal and provided three assists in just seven appearances across competitions since then. He has missed 68 games in total due to fitness issues and injuries, including an ACL tear and a hamstring issue.

With his contract with Al-Hilal set to expire this summer, Neymar has been reportedly linked with a move to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. This could potentially pave the way for a more successful campaign next season.

The 32-year-old has yet to win the World Cup for Brazil despite being their all-time leading goal scorer with 79 goals and 59 assists in 128 appearances across competitions. He has won just one trophy for his country to date, the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.

