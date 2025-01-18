Neymar Jr’s stance on joining Lionel Messi in MLS comes to light amid Al-Hilal contract saga: Reports 

Neymar Jr. reportedly considers a move to join former teammate Lionel Messi in the MLS too early in January. The Brazilian's current contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal runs out in June 2025.

Neymar joined Al-Hilal for a reported €90 million from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023. However, the Brazilian was sidelined for a year following a long-term ACL injury he picked up during an international fixture against Uruguay in October 2023.

The forward returned to the pitch last October but picked up a hamstring injury soon after and is still in recovery. The Selecao superstar has made only seven appearances for Al-Hilal, contributing one goal and three assists.

Multiple reports suggest that Neymar is set to leave Al-Hilal in January or after his contract runs out in June 2025. The MLS has come up as a possible destination for the Brazilian.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Neymar Jr. currently feels a move to the MLS is too early. He wants to consider it after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, a January exit for the Brazil superstar has not been ruled out yet as there's a concrete offer from one club in the MLS.

Earlier this week, journalist Santi Auona reported that MLS side Chicago Fire had begun talks with Neymar's camp to sign the player. The club reportedly offered him a two-year deal with wages similar to that of Lionel Messi in Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Messi's Inter Miami also reportedly approached the player's camp to discuss a transfer, as per L'Equipe. Neymar joining the Herons would reunite him with both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to reignite the lethal attacking trio they formed during their time together at Barcelona.

"It would be interesting" - When Neymar Jr. spoke about recreating the MSN trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Messi, Neymar and Suarez - Source: Getty

In an interview with CNN Sport, Neymar Jr was asked whether he would like to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The Brazilian said (via GOAL):

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al-Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows? Football is full of surprises."

Neymar added:

“When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn’t have this option. The project they offered me [in Saudi Arabia] was very good, not just for me but also for my family, so going to Saudi Arabia was the best option.”

Neymar and Messi have shared the pitch for both Barcelona (2013-2017) and Paris Saint-Germain (2021-2023), recording 206 appearances together. They have 67 joint-goal participations - the highest among all of the Brazilian superstar's teammates.

