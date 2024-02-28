"Those idiots do not represent Valencianismo" - Valencia star sends message to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior ahead of his return to Mestalla 

Valencia forward Hugo Duro has insisted Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior will be respected upon his return to the Mestalla this Saturday (March 2).

Vinicius will take to the field at the Mestalla for the first time since Madrid's hugely controversial 1-0 defeat in May last season. The Brazilian received abhorrent racist abuse during the game and the referee halted play for 10 minutes.

The 23-year-old was sent off in the 90+7th minute after getting into an altercation with Valencia players. He reacted to the disgusting scenes on X (formerly Twitter) afterward:

"It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga."

Expand Tweet

Duro is looking forward to Saturday's clash between Valencia and Real Madrid. The Spanish striker wants the home supporters to prove to Vinicius that they don't represent Los Ches (via Madrid Zone):

"I'm looking forward to Saturday so that Vini Jr. can see that those idiots do not represent Valencianismo. It's going to be a hostile environment for him but at a football level with all the respect in the world."

Vinicius heads to the Mestalla in stellar form, posting 12 goals and seven assists in 24 games across competitions. He's played a significant role in Los Blancos' title challenge as Carlo Ancelotti's men sit top of La Liga, with a six-point lead over second-placed Girona.

Meanwhile, Valencia have endured a frustrating season and currently sit ninth in La Liga. They are without a win in their last two outings and will be eager to rise up the table but have a tough task against the league leaders.

Valencia fans are reportedly preparing a chant for Real Madrid's Vinicius

Valencia fans are set to target Vinicius with a chant.

Spanish outlet Super Deporte (via Get Football News Spain) reports that Vinicius is set for a frosty reception when he returns to the Mestalla. A chant has been put together by fans that take aim at the Real Madrid winger.

The chant accuses Vinicius of crying and that the ugly scenes that ensued during last season's game weren't down to color (via the source above):

"There was a famous Real Madrid player. The only thing he did was crying and lying. He cried here, he cried there, he always made fun of people and the rival. He came to Valencia and this ended. The problem is he’s silly and it was never for his colour."

Valencia were punished for their fans' behavior towards Vinicius last season with the Mestalla subjected to a partial closure for five matches. The La Liga side were also fined €45,000.