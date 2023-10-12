"Those were the main options" - Liverpool star claims he almost joined RB Leipzig just 6 months before sealing Anfield move

Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez has said that his Anfield move almost didn't happen, as he was close to joining Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Gomez, 26, has a part of Jurgen Klopp's defence since arriving from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2015 in a move worth £4 million. The Englishman has made 182 appearances across competitions for the Reds, scoring six goals.

This season, he has appeared nine times across competitions, making four starts. His last outing was the 2-0 home win over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League last week.

On the "Judy Podcast" (via TBR Football), Joe Gomez opened up on how he was close to joining Leipzig, who were then in the Bundesliga 2, in 2015. However, he didn't do so, as he felt he wasn't ready to move abroad.

“I went in the summer, but in the January I went to RB Leipzig. I’d only played half a season (at Charlton), and they (Leipzig) were still in Bundesliga 2. Of course, in hindsight they’re a great club, but I wasn’t ready. I went with my mum and my dad; my Mrs wasn’t feeling it either,” Gomez said.

The Englishman added about how he landed up at the Reds:

“The opportunities came up, and in the summer, there was Liverpool, Bournemouth and Villa. Those were the main options.

“At the time, I saw Eddie Howe – a great gaffer, it was a big decision, but I met Brendan (Rodgers) and always had a soft spot for Liverpool, I met Brendan, and he was just a likeable person, and I knew I could’ve had that platform from a big club out on loan.”

How have Liverpool fared this season?

Liverpool have made a great start to their 2023-24 campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side have lost only one of their 11 games across three competitions, winning eight.

Their only defeat of the season came at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The nine-man Reds almost held on for a heroic draw before Joel Matip scored an own goal deep into stoppage time to give Spurs a 2-1 win.

The game was marred by a VAR controversy, as Luis Diaz's goal - when the scores were goalless - was incorrectly ruled out for offside. Diogo Jota's twin yellows in the second half was also contentious.

Klopp's side are fourth in the standings after eight games, three behind leaders Spurs (20).

In Europe, the Reds are perfect in two games in the UEFA Europa League, while they won their EFL Cup opener as well.