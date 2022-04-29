"Those are the people to be afraid of" - Arsenal goalkeeper names 2 players with the 'hardest shot' in the squad

Arsenal academy graduate and now first-team member Arthur Okonkwo sat down with GOAL for an exclusive interview and revealed lots of interesting bits about the Gunners' squad.

The 20-year old shot-stopper penned a long-term deal last summer that will keep him at the north London club until 2024.

Mikel Arteta has included him among the substitutes on seven occasions in the Premier League this season. Okonkwo has been involved in first-team training from time to time and has been playing with the U-23s while he waits for his Arsenal senior debut.

He spoke to GOAL about his experience with the senior team and how it has helped him develop over the course of the season.

"I’m a completely different goalkeeper now than I was in pre-season. Being in and around the first team every day, you improve not only as a keeper, but as a person. You learn how to communicate better, you understand your environment better."

The 6ft 5in goalkeeper has been around the team for enough time to make his opinion about the strikers he so often faces in training. In fact, the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe are around the same age as him.

Interestingly, the Arsenal youngster was asked to reveal the players he felt had the most sting in their shots and were the 'hardest' hitters. Okonkwo's answer could catch many by surprise. The 20-year old said:

"The Hardest shot? Eddie Nketiah can hit the ball. Granit [Xhaka] as well. He doesn’t do much finishing so I always forget about him, but when he does, you know about it! I would say those are the people to be afraid of in training.”

Both Nketiah and Xhaka have produced a string of great performances at the right time for the Gunners as they try to close in on Champions League places. The 21-year-old centre-forward scored two great goals against Chelsea, which displayed his poaching instincts.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial Pure pace from Eddie Nketiah! 🤩



Is he the man to solve Arsenal's striker problem? 🤔



Pure pace from Eddie Nketiah! 🤩 Is he the man to solve Arsenal's striker problem? 🤔 https://t.co/YhK4oq7yLC

He was lively against Manchester United as well in his side's 3-1 victory, where Xhaka's long-range screamer sealed all three points for Arsenal. As things stand, Nketiah's contract expires in June and he may not be at the Emirates next season.

Arsenal gear up for West Ham clash on Sunday

Mikel Arteta's side will have to avoid slip-ups at any cost as the Premier League is in its business end with the Gunners in fourth position. They are two points clear of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and five clear of Manchester United, who have played two more games.

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04 Gary Neville: "Arsenal are the Under Achievers this season."



Arsenal are 5 points ahead of Man United with 2 games in hand🤷🏽‍♂️ Gary Neville: "Arsenal are the Under Achievers this season."Arsenal are 5 points ahead of Man United with 2 games in hand🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/FMGXUi1zMb

Arsenal will travel to the London Stadium to take on David Moyes' side and will fancy their chances of winning all three points. West Ham have lost three of their last four fixtures in all competitions and are struggling with injuries. They played midweek in the Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt and have got less recovery time than Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta will hope that with Takehiro Tomiyasu returning from his injury against Manchester United last week, their defense will be more secure and can beat West Ham.

