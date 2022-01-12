"Those who perform better will play" - Xavi on which Barcelona players could feature against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final

Xavi Hernandez has said that Barcelona players will need to earn their place in the starting XI to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

The 41-year-old manager said that there is immense competition in the Blaugrana squad, and it is up to him to see who deserves to play. Speaking to the press ahead of their clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Xavi said:

"Those who earn it and perform better will play. This is Barça, and there is a lot of competition. Now we can make calls with many players from the first team, and those who are better and deserve it will play."

Xavi has also provided updates regarding the fitness of Ansu Fati, Pedri and new signing Ferran Torres.

The 41-year-old tactician has said that both Torres and Pedri could play, but the season is long, and Barcelona will have to be smart on how to use them. Xavi also believes Torres' registration should happen without any problems. The former Al Sadd manager added:

"We will see. Ferran Torres and Pedri have not yet trained with the group. With Ansu, we will also see. They are going to play, but there are still five months of competition left. We are going to be smart when it comes to playing them."

"For us, it is great news that both he and Pedri can play. We are awaiting the registration of Ferran, but it seems that it will happen without problems. We will have to monitor them, them and Ansu. They are key players for our system."

total Barça @totalBarca Xavi: “For me, all players are the same. Everyone wants to be at their best level and contribute to the team. But in the end, I choose the players who deserve to play.” Xavi: “For me, all players are the same. Everyone wants to be at their best level and contribute to the team. But in the end, I choose the players who deserve to play.” https://t.co/RXbJN50lzk

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in the first El Clasico of 2022

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in the first El Clasico of 2022 when they clash in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. The winner of the clash will take on either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in the final of the competition.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [MD - [MD - @sergisoleMD ] | FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will get €6.8M today for participation in the Spanish Super Cup in the El Classico. The winners of the Spanish Super Cup in the final will get €12M. #fcblive 🚨[MD - @sergisoleMD] | FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will get €6.8M today for participation in the Spanish Super Cup in the El Classico. The winners of the Spanish Super Cup in the final will get €12M. #fcblive https://t.co/JISZpl9U9F

It is worth mentioning that this is the second El Clasico of the 2021-22 season. The arch-rivals faced each other in La Liga earlier this season. Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou on that occasion. Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez were enough to secure all three points for Los Blancos.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sergio Aguero scored a consolation goal in injury time, which happened to be his only goal for Barcelona before being forced to retire from the sport. The 33-year-old forward was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

Edited by Bhargav