"Those positions are already boxed off" - Glen Johnson predicts where each of the Premier League's top 6 sides will finish next season

Former Chelsea and Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson recently predicted that Manchester City will retain the Premier League title next season. The former England international also predicted the top six in the league.

Johnson believes no new club will break into the top six of the Premier League next season. Johnson predicts Liverpool and Chelsea to once again finish second and third, respectively, behind Manchester City. The 37-year-old also picked Manchester United to finish sixth for a second season in a row.

The only change Johnson made from his predictions from last season was for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to change positions. The former England international has picked the Gunners to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

Speaking to GGRecon, Glen Johnson was quoted as saying:

"I'm going to go Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United sixth. I don't think Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United can break into the top three, so those positions are already boxed off."

Last season, the title race came down to the final day, with Liverpool trailing Manchester City by one point. However, both sides won their respective games, handing Pep Guardiola's side their fourth league title in five years.

It is worth mentioning that each of the top six clubs in the league have strengthened heavily this summer. Both Liverpool and Manchester City have signed new superstar forwards in the form of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland.

Arsenal have also brought in a marquee new centre-forward in Gabriel Jesus amongst other new players. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have added attacking options as well by signing Raheem Sterling and Richarlison, respectively.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have strengthened their defense by signing Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia and Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. The Red Devils have also signed Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

When does the 2022-23 Premier League season commence?

The 2022-23 Premier League season will kickstart on Friday, August 5. The first game of the season will be played between London rivals Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL days to go...🗓️



Who is your favourite No.9 to ever play in the Premier League? 🤔 days to go...🗓️Who is your favourite No.9 to ever play in the Premier League? 🤔 9️⃣ days to go...🗓️Who is your favourite No.9 to ever play in the Premier League? 🤔 https://t.co/fcNZl6bJn6

It is worth mentioning that prior to the start of the Premier League season, both Liverpool and Manchester City will compete in the FA Community Shield. The game is traditionally played between the league champions (Manchester City) and the FA Cup holders (Liverpool).

The game will be played at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on July 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far