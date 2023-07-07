"Those who say he's finished don't know anything about football" – Lionel Messi receives special praise from 21-year-old midfielder

Saint-Etienne star Benjamin Bouchouari has showered praise on Lionel Messi and has also defended the ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star.

Speaking to Ligue 2 website, Bouchouari opened up on his admiration for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner since his childhood days. He said:

"My first jersey was that of Barcelona's, yellow, from 2006 if I'm not mistaken with the number 10. I was very small but I really liked the team and the player so I asked my mother to give me this jersey."

Labelling the left-footed forward as one of his idols, Bouchouari added:

"Messi is my childhood idol. I love everything about him. He's just so incredible in the way he plays: he's lively, quick and technical."

Defending the Argentina legend from his critics, Bouchouari continued:

"Those who say he's finished don't know anything about football. How can you say that about a player who has brought so much to the sport? Afterwards, it is certain that he is older and that he had to adapt to a brand new league but we must not exaggerate at all."

Messi, 36, was subject to abuse and booing from PSG fans earlier this past campaign after the Parisians' UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France last-16 stage exits. He was also jeered by his former team's ultras during a protest in front of the club headquarters back in May.

During an interview with beIN SPORTS, Messi was asked to shed light on the fans' reception towards the end of his stint at PSG. He replied:

"There was quite a break with a good part of the Parisian public. Of course that was never my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar too... it's their way of doing things. Anyway, I keep the memory of all the people who supported me, as it was at the beginning. Nothing more."

After joining PSG on a free transfer in 2021, the former Barcelona man lifted three trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles. He netted 32 goals and contributed 35 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami linked with shock summer move for 32-year-old star: Reports

Earlier last month, Lionel Messi confirmed that he would be securing a free switch to Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami in July.

Now, as per Fichajes.com, Inter Miami have set their sights on former Real Madrid man Eden Hazard. They are keen to team the Belgian up with the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner and Sergio Busquets.

Hazard, 32, is currently assessing his options after being released as a free agent last month. He is enjoying his holidays following the end of his disappointing, albeit trophy-laden, four-year spell at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Herons have also opened initial talks with former Real Madrid man Sergio Ramos about a potential transfer, as per SPORT.

