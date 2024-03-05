“Those things don’t happen at Man City” - Arsenal legend Ian Wright points fingers at 3 Erik ten Hag signings at Manchester United

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag over his decision to bring in the likes of Mason Mount, Antony, and Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat was signed on loan from Fiorentina in the summer of 2023 while Mount was brought in for a reported £55 million. The Brazilian winger Antony arrived from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for a whopping €95 million.

Speaking about these three players, Wright said (via HITC):

“You have to look at, is this the manager to take them to the next level? If you are looking at it now, I still don’t know what their main structure of play is. You can’t buy players like Antony and it doesn’t work. Amrabat coming in and it doesn’t work. Why did you buy Mason Mount?"

He added:

“So, you are looking at players they have bought, just those three and you are thinking to yourself, ‘Who is making those decisions?’ Those things don’t happen at Man City, of course, they don’t. They have an unbelievable management team.”

This season, Antony has failed to register a single-goal contribution from 21 appearances in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Mount has missed a large chunk of the campaign due to injury and is yet to score his first goal for Manchester United after 12 matches across competitions.

Lastly, Amrabat has started just seven league matches this season, as he is behind youngster Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro in the pecking order for the defensive midfield role.

Manchester United players unhappy with Erik ten Hag's taxing approach- Reports

Erik ten Hag

According to recent reports from The Mirror, certain Manchester United players are unhappy with Erik ten Hag's taxing demands. With the Red Devils struggling this season, the Dutch tactician is already under pressure.

They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League group stages and are sixth in the Premier League. With 11 games left in the season, they face an uphill task of catching Aston Villa, who are 11 points ahead and sitting just inside the Champions League places.

Amid these worries and new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's failure to confirm his confidence in the current manager, Ten Hag's time may be running out. The side were defeated 3-1 in the Manchester derby on Sunday (March 3).

Manchester United's next test, on Saturday, March 9, is a home fixture against Everton, who are placed 16th in the league table.