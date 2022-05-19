"Those two signings would transform Manchester United" – Kevin Campbell names 2 players who can revamp Red Devils

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Frenkie de Jong and N'Golo Kante would be great additions to Manchester United's midfield options.

Campbell is adamant that the two aforementioned players will be a massive upgrade on Manchester United's current midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Kevin Campbell was quoted as saying the following:

"This is the problem. [Scott] McTominay and Fred are decent players but they are not experienced at the top, top level. When you talk about De Jong and Kante you are talking about a Netherlands international at Barcelona and a World Cup winner. Kante has won Premier League titles with two clubs. He is a top player."

He added:

"Yes, he has suffered injuries of late but the geezer's a running machine when fit. He's unbelievable. Those two signings would transform Man United straight away. I like the names they’re talking about. The key is, can they get them?"

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today.Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today. 🇳🇱 #MUFCBarça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. https://t.co/2eJHJ2XWGM

Frenkie de Jong and N'Golo Kante have both been linked with a move to Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils are looking to make Kante one of the first signings of the new era under Erik ten Hag. The Frenchman currently has just one year remaining on his contract which is why Manchester United consider him "attainable."

Frenkie de Jong, on the other hand, is another midfielder linked with a move to Old Trafford. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona's financial conditions could force them into selling the Dutch midfielder.

Manchester United need midfield reinforcements in the summer

Revamping their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season will be high on the priority list amongst the Manchester United hierarchy. The Red Devils will see Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic leave Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

This will leave incoming manager Erik ten Hag with just Fred and Scott McTominay as his options in the middle.

United also lack a proven defensive midfielder who can play a similar role to what Fabinho plays at Liverpool or Rodri at Manchester City.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Juventus have reportedly proposed a three-year contract offer to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. dlvr.it/SQXj9S Juventus have reportedly proposed a three-year contract offer to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. dlvr.it/SQXj9S

It is worth mentioning that Frenkie de Jong and N'Golo Kante are not the only midfielders linked with a move to Old Trafford.

According to an earlier report from TalkSPORT, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are also names on United's transfer shortlist.

