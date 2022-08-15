"Those are world-class attributes" - Jamie O'Hara names his Premier League signing of the season 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has named his Premier League signing of the season.

Despite his allegiance to Spurs, the former midfielder has hailed Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as the best signing of the summer. The Brazilian international was snapped up by Mikel Arteta from Manchester City this summer for a fee in the region of £45 million.

The four-time Premier League winner has made an immediate impact at the Emirates. Jesus has scored twice in two games while also producing two assists.

The Brazilian put on a sensational display against Leicester City on Saturday (August 13), scoring a brace and bagging two assists as the Gunners won 4-2.

O'Hara has claimed that the Gunners are playing like Barcelona, with Jesus involved in everything they do. The former Spurs midfielder hailed the Arsenal number nine for his all-round game and told talkSPORT:

"Arsenal are looking like Barcelona. Gabriel Jesus is a joy to watch. He’s part of everything they do, his build-up play is good. You can stick it into him and he can hold it up, he’ll lay balls off, he works hard and defends for the team."

“He’s just got that something special in and around the box. He’s got those quick feet, he’s got that quick mind where you can see an opportunity."

Turning water into wine wearing Arsenal's No.9. ‍♂️ Gabriel Jesus in the Premier League so far this season:◉ Highest xG (2.06)◉ Most goals + assists (4)◉ Most touches in opp. box (26)◉ Most take-ons completed (9)Turning water into wine wearing Arsenal's No.9.‍♂️ Gabriel Jesus in the Premier League so far this season:◉ Highest xG (2.06)◉ Most goals + assists (4)◉ Most touches in opp. box (26)◉ Most take-ons completed (9)Turning water into wine wearing Arsenal's No.9. 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/8ry3JxHUfZ

O'Hara insists that Jesus has all the abilities of a world-class striker and has already done enough to be named as his signing of the summer. He added:

“To pull something like that out of the bag [his first goal], with no backspin, those are world-class attributes you’re showing at Arsenal. He is the signing of the summer, absolutely. And it pains me to say that being a Spurs fan but he is absolutely brilliant. I love watching him play.”

Can Arsenal build on their solid start to the season?

Arsenal have started their new season on a good note, winning their first two games.

The north London outfit had to work really hard against Crystal Palace and went on to beat them 2-0 before coming up with an impressive showing against Leicester City.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Oleksandr Zinchenko on Gabriel Jesus: “He was good during all the years I’ve spent with him. He’s an incredible player, always hungry for goals which is the best quality as a striker. He doesn’t stop at all and I’m so happy for him… 🗣Oleksandr Zinchenko on Gabriel Jesus: “He was good during all the years I’ve spent with him. He’s an incredible player, always hungry for goals which is the best quality as a striker. He doesn’t stop at all and I’m so happy for him… https://t.co/w3VEVSTrlg

Arteta still has plenty of work to do but the Gunners will now be full of confidence after making a bright start to the Premier League season. Fans will have to wait and see whether the Gunners can keep their momentum going and improve on their fifth-placed finish from last season.

