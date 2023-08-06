"Thought we were going to see something exciting" - Manchester City fans lose their minds as new signing fails to make squad for Arsenal clash

Manchester City fans have been thrown into a state of bewilderment as new signing Josko Gvardiol has been omitted from the squad playing against Arsenal. The fans' yearning to witness the young Croatian's elegance on the pitch has been stifled, as manager Pep Guardiola has elected to sideline him.

The reigning Premier League champions successfully secured the services of the prodigious center-back from RB Leipzig for the princely sum of £77.6 million. He was their second signing of the summer transfer window, as they had previously procured the services of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

With an impressive stint in Germany under his belt, Gvardiol has masterfully etched his name as one of football's brightest and most promising defensive talents.

He has racked up no less than 87 appearances for Leipzig since his momentous arrival from Dinamo Zagreb, guiding them to the DFB-Pokal on two occasions.

Additionally, Gvardiol even managed to score when Leipzig crossed paths with Manchester City in last season's exhilarating Champions League battle. In light of his conspicuous absence from the matchday squad, fans took to Twitter to vent their discontent with tweets like these:

Manchester City face Arsenal in the Community Shield

Arsenal and Manchester City will rekindle their rivalry in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium today (August 6).

Pep Guardiola's triumphant treble-winning side enjoyed unmatched jubilation during their summer festivities, basking in their triumphs. Meanwhile, Arsenal could only receive the consolation prize of playing in the Community Shield, thanks to their 2nd place finish last season.

It was arguably in the shadow of their adversary's exuberance, as the Cityzens overtook the Gunners, who had consolidated the top spot for much of the last season. However, Mikel Arteta's men fell short at the last, while Guardiola's charges snatched up the Premier League title from their grasp.

Arsenal will enter this encounter with the undeniable underdog tag firmly fastened to them, as they have struggled against Manchester City in recent times. After all, Guardiola's ensemble are a formidable force, albeit without their new signing in Josko Gvardiol.

The Gunners will have to face the threat of players like Erling Haaland, whose impressive goal record of 52 goals in 53 games helped City to three trophies.

The towering forward will play in front alongside Julian Alvarez, who was instrumental in Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar last year. If Arsenal can keep the attacking duo at bay, they will have a chance at snatching up the coveted Shield.