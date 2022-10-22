“Thought I’d never see this day”, “We have a chance” – Chelsea fans celebrate as 23-year-old star is not part of playing XI against Manchester United

Chelsea fans were delighted to see Kai Havertz not named in the starting lineup for their team's Premier League clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 22.

Graham Potter decided to name Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount, and Raheem Sterling in his team's attack for the game. Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek started for the Blues in the middle of the park.

However, Havertz could only make the bench for the game. The 23-year-old German has played 14 games for the Blues so far this season, scoring two goals.

While Havertz has scored some important goals for the Blues in his time at the club, the German has underperformed so far this campaign and fans were happy to see him not being a part of the team's starting lineup.

Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea fans as Graham Potter left Havertz out of his team's lineup against Manchester United:

GravyJones @joeblythee Havertz isn’t starting??? We have a chance Havertz isn’t starting??? We have a chance

Kolawole @KolawoleFalodun People acting like they know and see the squad more than Graham Potter. The lineup today is okay. We've got Kovacic and co on the bench. The most important thing is that Havertz isn't starting.



Chelsea to win or draw

Fred Jackson @F_J_Jackson_ Havertz is on the bench for Chelsea Havertz is on the bench for Chelsea https://t.co/lvrAaAyYZI

AB ⭐⭐ @abhi_21_CFC You just can't predict a Potter lineup or how his brain works. This is exciting. Havertz on the bench is a positive change. #CHEMUN You just can't predict a Potter lineup or how his brain works. This is exciting. Havertz on the bench is a positive change. #CHEMUN

The Blues currently have 20 points from their first 10 Premier League games of the season. They currently sit in fourth spot in the league table.

United are in fifth spot with 19 points on the board from 10 games so far this campaign.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter outlined importance of clash against Manchester United

Graham Potter

With a win both Chelsea and Manchester United can pip the other in the Premier League table. Potter noted that it's an important clash for his side to assess where they are at the moment as team.

While talking to the media ahead of the game, he said (via chelseafc.com):

"It’s a really important game for us, an exciting game and one we’re really looking forward to,’ admitted Potter. ‘Because of the opponent. it will give us a good piece of information in terms of where we’re at and where we need to go. That’s part of the process we have to go through so in that regard we’re really looking forward to it. We’ve picked up points in the Premier League and there have been lots of positives but there is still lots to do to improve as well. It’s exciting but we’ll be tested."

